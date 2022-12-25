Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US
As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred. Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
Greg Abbott Slammed Over Christmas Message After Migrants Bused to D.C.
The Texas governor quoted a Bible verse after allegedly being behind stunt in which asylum seekers were dropped off near Kamala Harris' home.
americanmilitarynews.com
US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded
Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
175 Cubans trying to enter the U.S. arrive in the Florida Keys and Broward in 24 hours
Nearly 200 people migrating from Cuba arrived in the Florida Keys and on Hollywood beach between Wednesday and Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.
Texas Gov. Abbott hits back at White House over criticism of busing migrants on Christmas Eve
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott fired back at the White House after a spokesman for President Biden criticized the busing of migrants to the nation's capital on Christmas Eve.
Daily Beast
Migrant Bus Sent to Kamala Harris’ Home on Christmas Eve
Busloads of migrants were dropped outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in the freezing cold late on Christmas Eve. It was not immediately clear who dispatched the migrants to Washington, D.C., where an aid group was waiting for them as they disembarked—some wearing only T-shirts—into the 18-degree air. “The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April,” Amy Fischer, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told CNN. “Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.” Previous busloads were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Amy Fischer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told The Daily Beast of the most recent arrivals, “We have been receiving buses from Gov. Abbott since April. So it was the same process we’ve been doing for 7 months now. [Texas Department of Emergency Management] coordinates with a single contact at the border who then communicates with us. TDEM communicates directly with an NGO at the border and she coordinates with groups on the ground regarding arrivals in the four cities. We were in communication with TDEM about numbers and ETAs.”
Washington Examiner
Sun Bowl cancels El Paso event after facility is turned into 1,000-cot shelter for immigrants
EL PASO, Texas — A major community event on the eve of the Sun Bowl college football game next week has been canceled as a result of the city’s decision to use the convention center to house up to 1,000 immigrants living on the streets downtown. The Sun...
Omahans greet bus from U.S. southern border, filled with asylum-seeking migrants
A charter bus carrying 39 asylum seekers from seven countries arrived Tuesday in Omaha, where local volunteers temporarily will host the group that was part of an overflow at the U.S. border.
Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer
A family of 15 joined an Advent candlelight ceremony organized by their shelter just south of the border.
Governor Abbott Sent 3 Buses to the Home of Vice President Harris on Christmas Eve
Vice President Kamala Harris and migrants who arrived at her homePhoto byTwitter. Late Saturday evening on Christmas Eve, three buses of migrants arrived at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. Since the bus drop-offs began in September, they continue as Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants acknowledgment from the Biden administration bout the border crisis.
Hundreds of Migrants Arrive in El Paso As Court Orders Title 42 to Stay in Place
The uptick in arriving migrants is squeezing the city's resources at a precarious time for U.S. border policy.
White House says Abbott 'abandoned children' in latest immigrant drop off
The White House condemned Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) for dropping the latest busload of immigrants, which includes children, outside of Vice President Kamala Harris's residence on Christmas Eve.
Sending a photo with Santa Claus, a migrant father waiting in El Paso tells son in Venezuela his Christmas gift may be delayed
When Santa Claus arrived at a migrant shelter in El Paso, Texas, to bring presents for the children, one migrant asked for just a photo with him.
Migrants in danger as freezing weather poised to sweep US
Recently arrived migrants in the US are expected to be hit hard by below-freezing temperatures forecast for much of the country, especially those making dangerous crossings or who lack reliable shelter. Almost 33 million people are under winter storm watches as an Arctic blast and major storm system hit several...
Migrants hoping to reach California but stuck in Mexico celebrate Christmas at shelter
Central American migrants who are trying to reach California but are blocked by U.S. law found some Christmas cheer at a shelter in Mexico.
Texas congressman shares footage of crowded migrant center, calls situation ‘dire’
A Texas congressman who represents hundreds of miles along the southern border called the situation in El Paso “dire” Sunday morning as he provided footage of one overrun migrant processing center. During an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales said the conditions he saw at one processing center he’d “never seen before” with more than 500 migrants to one “pod” that typically holds about 100 people. “You know, I was just in El Paso a few days ago, and what I saw at the migrant center I had never seen before. I have visited- I had visited the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Busloads of migrants land on Vice President Harris’ doorstep on freezing Christmas Eve
Busloads of Latin American migrants found themselves freezing on Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., doorstep on Christmas Eve. Some migrants who were dropped off only had T-shirts protecting them against the 18-degree weather, as seen firsthand by CNN staffers. The administration said that two earlier buses had been taken to nearby shelters before others drove those to Harris’ home at the U.S. Naval Observatory. Passengers on the later buses were given blankets before they were taken to a church, according to the outlet.
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El...
Biden administration projecting daily migrant border crossings could double when Trump-era policy ends
The Department of Homeland Security is projecting between 9,000 to 14,000 migrants may attempt to cross the US southern border a day when a Trump-era border policy ends in late December, more than double the current number of people crossing, according to a source familiar with the projections.
‘With God’s blessing’: 15 Cubans trying to migrate make it to Florida Keys on Christmas
A rustic boat carrying 15 people from Cuba came ashore in the Florida Keys on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
