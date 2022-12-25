ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
EL PASO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Migrant Bus Sent to Kamala Harris’ Home on Christmas Eve

Busloads of migrants were dropped outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in the freezing cold late on Christmas Eve. It was not immediately clear who dispatched the migrants to Washington, D.C., where an aid group was waiting for them as they disembarked—some wearing only T-shirts—into the 18-degree air. “The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April,” Amy Fischer, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told CNN. “Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.” Previous busloads were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Amy Fischer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told The Daily Beast of the most recent arrivals, “We have been receiving buses from Gov. Abbott since April. So it was the same process we’ve been doing for 7 months now. [Texas Department of Emergency Management] coordinates with a single contact at the border who then communicates with us. TDEM communicates directly with an NGO at the border and she coordinates with groups on the ground regarding arrivals in the four cities. We were in communication with TDEM about numbers and ETAs.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

Migrants in danger as freezing weather poised to sweep US

Recently arrived migrants in the US are expected to be hit hard by below-freezing temperatures forecast for much of the country, especially those making dangerous crossings or who lack reliable shelter. Almost 33 million people are under winter storm watches as an Arctic blast and major storm system hit several...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Texas congressman shares footage of crowded migrant center, calls situation ‘dire’

A Texas congressman who represents hundreds of miles along the southern border called the situation in El Paso “dire” Sunday morning as he provided footage of one overrun migrant processing center. During an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales said the conditions he saw at one processing center he’d “never seen before” with more than 500 migrants to one “pod” that typically holds about 100 people. “You know, I was just in El Paso a few days ago, and what I saw at the migrant center I had never seen before. I have visited- I had visited the...
EL PASO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Busloads of migrants land on Vice President Harris’ doorstep on freezing Christmas Eve

Busloads of Latin American migrants found themselves freezing on Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., doorstep on Christmas Eve. Some migrants who were dropped off only had T-shirts protecting them against the 18-degree weather, as seen firsthand by CNN staffers. The administration said that two earlier buses had been taken to nearby shelters before others drove those to Harris’ home at the U.S. Naval Observatory. Passengers on the later buses were given blankets before they were taken to a church, according to the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy