PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford girls use tough defense, clutch shooting to get off to brilliant start
With nine games in the first 20 days of the season — seven of them on the road — the Penn-Trafford girls basketball team has had little time to reflect. But with some down time over the holidays, the Warriors could step back and see what has produced an 8-1 record (7-0 away from home) and a 2-0 mark in Section 3-5A.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings for Dec. 27, 2022
Here are this week’s WPIAL team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. Teams to watch: Armstrong (3-0), Bethel Park (4-2), Norwin (11-1) Class 2A. 1. Burgettstown (3-0) 1. 2. Burrell (3-0) 2. 3. Quaker Valley (8-4) 3. 4. Mt. Pleasant (3-4) 4.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
This week on Trib HSSN for week of Dec. 26, 2022
Before ringing in the new year, get ready for a week of holiday hoops tournaments and wrestling action on the TribLive High School Sports Network. WPIAL and District 6 basketball will be on Trib HSSN this week, along with the prestigious Powerade Wrestling Tournament. Here’s a look at this week’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Resurgent Riverview boys match last year’s win total with victory at St. Joseph tournament
In a basketball game that had a baseball player throw a football pass with a basketball that ended up in the rafters, Tuesday’s victory was otherwise significant for the Riverview boys. The Raiders defeated Indiana, 72-64, in the first round of the St. Joseph Holiday Tournament at Walter Dlubak...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Late basket lifts Steel Valley boys past Deer Lakes
The Steel Valley boys basketball team entered Wednesday’s holiday tournament game at Deer Lakes with an un-Steel Valley-like 1-7 record. That’s because the Ironmen were missing some of the school’s outstanding football players who won the WPIAL title last month. One of those players, 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight; St. Joseph’s Ethan Zale
After a heartbreaking loss to Neighborhood Academy left the team one win short of clinching a WPIAL playoff spot last year, the St. Joseph’s boys basketball team is ready to take on the section this season, getting off to a 4-2 start. One of the reasons for quick start...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 28, 2022: Hill fills score sheet as South Fayette beats Bethel Park
Elijah Hill hit for 33 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-61 victory over Bethel Park at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny on Wednesday. Michael Plasko had 15 points and Gavin Orosz added 13 for South Fayette (6-2). Nick Brown scored 22 points and Ben Guffey had 16 for Bethel Park (5-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Former Latrobe standout makes return
Latrobe welcomed Jenny from the block back to town. The girls program saw its all-time basketball scoring leader return for a holiday tournament at “The Den.”. Jen Sobota coaches the McLean girls team from Virginia. McLean played Peters Township on Wednesday in the six-team tournament and will face host...
