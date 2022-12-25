ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings for Dec. 27, 2022

Here are this week’s WPIAL team wrestling rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. Teams to watch: Armstrong (3-0), Bethel Park (4-2), Norwin (11-1) Class 2A. 1. Burgettstown (3-0) 1. 2. Burrell (3-0) 2. 3. Quaker Valley (8-4) 3. 4. Mt. Pleasant (3-4) 4.
This week on Trib HSSN for week of Dec. 26, 2022

Before ringing in the new year, get ready for a week of holiday hoops tournaments and wrestling action on the TribLive High School Sports Network. WPIAL and District 6 basketball will be on Trib HSSN this week, along with the prestigious Powerade Wrestling Tournament. Here’s a look at this week’s...
Late basket lifts Steel Valley boys past Deer Lakes

The Steel Valley boys basketball team entered Wednesday’s holiday tournament game at Deer Lakes with an un-Steel Valley-like 1-7 record. That’s because the Ironmen were missing some of the school’s outstanding football players who won the WPIAL title last month. One of those players, 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle...
MUNHALL, PA
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight; St. Joseph’s Ethan Zale

After a heartbreaking loss to Neighborhood Academy left the team one win short of clinching a WPIAL playoff spot last year, the St. Joseph’s boys basketball team is ready to take on the section this season, getting off to a 4-2 start. One of the reasons for quick start...

