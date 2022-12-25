LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is once again honoring lost loved ones, or who she calls ‘difference makers,’ with a Christmas tree memorial. Last year, Missy Hall ended up with 70 Christmas trees in her front yard, each with a plaque honoring a loved one or friend who has died. Her friend Susan Gillispie says while the memorial looks different this year, the meaning has remained the same.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO