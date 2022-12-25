Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
City of Morton boil water notice rescinded
MORTON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Morton has issued a notice stating the boil notice put into effect on December 23 has been rescinded, citing it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The boil water...
fox34.com
Semi overturned on SE Loop 289, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3600 block of Southeast Loop 289 for an overturned semi with a fluid leak. LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue initially called for a hazmat team fearing the semi was leaking fuel, but it was quickly discovered it was milk leaking from the tanker.
KCBD
Tires still burning at rubber plant north of Denver City
DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - Tires are still burning and are expected to burn for days at the rubber plant north of Denver City. Fire crews from Denver City, Plains, Seagraves, and Seminole were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found a large structure “fully involved.”
fox34.com
A dusty Spring-like forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong winds will bring to the South Plains today an elevated wildfire danger, making this a NO BURN DAY, but also blowing dust, which may result in areas of low visibility. Under a mostly cloudy sky, winds at times will increase to about 25 to 35...
fox34.com
Strong winds to fuel in warmer air for us Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’ll feel like early spring tomorrow with high temperatures about 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Winds remain breezy overnight tonight from the southwest around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with a low of 40 degrees. Some upper-level clouds will begin to build into the area, but dry conditions continue for us.
fox34.com
Warmer but windy South Plains forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few more clouds and a little more warmth today, but also more wind. Winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Temperatures will peak around seven to eight degrees above the December 27 average. Wind speeds will diminish this...
KCBD
2 injured, neighborhood without power after collision at 50th & Southeast Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have blocked traffic at 50th Street and Southeast Drive as they work an accident with injuries. One person is said to have serious injuries, another has moderate injuries. The collision has damaged a power pole. LP&L reports approximately 170 customers were without power in...
KCBD
4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
fox34.com
3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock leaves 3 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a white truck, a white SUV, and a blue SUV in the intersection of 98th Street and Indiana Avenue. LPD received the call at 8:17 p.m. Minor injuries are reported. Motorists are advised to use caution...
floydcountyrecord.com
McGuire Closes the Cash Till for Final Time
FLOYDADA, TX – After 33 years of service, a familiar face is leaving First Texas National Bank. Jodie McGuire celebrated her retirement last week, capping off a career with the locally-owned firm that began back in 1989. She and her husband, the late Jerry McGuire, raised two children: Justin...
Southwest flight schedule collapse impacts Lubbock
Nationwide flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines Monday impacted Lubbock. At about 2:00 p.m. there were five canceled departures in Lubbock and four canceled arrivals.
fox34.com
Milder weather to end the year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the final week of 2022, brings welcome relief from last week’s extreme cold. Temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase. Sunny today and breezy (about 10 to 20 mph). Temperatures will peak in the 50s, typical for late December. Tomorrow, Tuesday, there...
Man shoots at driver during ‘road rage’ in Lubbock, police ask for public’s help
The Lubbock Police Department requested the public’s help Wednesday in identifying someone that officers believe was involved in a road rage incident on December 11 just after 9:00 a.m.
KCBD
Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
fox34.com
Stronger winds and warmer temperatures the next few days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be slightly warmer accompanied by a stronger breeze from the southwest. Mild temperatures overnight cool down into the upper 20s to lower 30s. A brief freeze for us in Lubbock with mostly clear skies and light winds. Winds will switch to the southwest and...
fox34.com
Lubbock woman recreates Christmas tree memorial honoring ‘difference makers’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is once again honoring lost loved ones, or who she calls ‘difference makers,’ with a Christmas tree memorial. Last year, Missy Hall ended up with 70 Christmas trees in her front yard, each with a plaque honoring a loved one or friend who has died. Her friend Susan Gillispie says while the memorial looks different this year, the meaning has remained the same.
fox34.com
Metro Unit seeking individual wanted for murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking the location of 16-year-old Jamaree Shepherd, who is wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Ivan Reed. Lubbock Police Officers initially responded to reports of Shots Fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street, at 11:39 p.m. on...
fox34.com
Murder warrant: woman was shot, left in roadway before she was found dead in south Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An arrest warrant for a man charged with murder details what led up to a woman being found dead in a roadway in south Lubbock County. 24-year-old Isaiah Sanchez was arrested and charged with murder Thursday evening, two days after 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera was found dead.
fox34.com
Chad Seay recognized for his service to the county
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - County Judge Curtis Parrish thanked Precinct 4 Commissioner Chad Seay for his four years of service in a ceremony earlier today. This morning was Seay’s last meeting representing the northwest portion of Lubbock County. Judge Parrish presented him with a plaque honoring his work over the past four years.
fox34.com
UMC Physicians hosting job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Physicians is looking to fill a few positions, medical and beyond. A job fair will be hosted on Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a release. It will be located in the Griffith Center at City Bank at 5219 City Bank Pkwy.
Comments / 0