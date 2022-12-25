Read full article on original website
Coinweb to deliver cross-chain smart contract architecture and blockchain loyalty programme to BMW
Coinweb offers its Automotive partner BMW Thailand access to Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) set to bring a whole new experience to BMW’s customer base in Thailand. Hong Kong, 29th Dec 2022 – Coinweb and BMW have embarked on a partnership to introduce blockchain technology to the latter’s workflow...
Is SOL About To Crumble? Major NFT Projects Plan To Switch To Other Blockchains
In the preceding 24 hours, the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market as a whole was mixed, as the majority of top cryptocurrencies experienced mixed price changes. Solana is in a difficult position, since two of the ecosystem’s most prominent NFT projects are abandoning its network for rivals. The outlook on the crypto remains bearish in 2022.
The Power of Tracking DeFi Portfolio Across Various Networks Through KuCoin Wallet
We’re thrilled to announce that KuCoin Wallet has added support for DeFi assets, enabling users to manage DeFi assets on a number of protocols across various networks supported by KuCoin Wallet. What are the benefits for DeFi participants?. From its establishment, KuCoin Wallet has strived to provide fast, efficient...
FinTech 2.0 – the holistic solution
Financial technology or FinTech refers to new technology designed to automate and improve the delivery of financial services. Among the technologies driving this finTech revolution are blockchain and AI. We’ve already seen the technologies used in healthcare, supply chain and logistics, online video (AIWORK), and finance. The use of...
Oryen Network (ORY) dApp Release Secures ICO Investments by Luna Classic (LUNC) And Cosmos (ATOM) Holders
Oryen Network (ORY) has been gaining significant traction since the start of its presale, with its value increasing by 570%. This impressive growth has attracted the attention of crypto analysts and experts across the world, who believe that now is the perfect time to invest in Oryen Network – especially given market sentiment at an all-time low.
Dogeliens, Hedera, And Flow: Altcoins With High Potential For Upward Price Progression In Months From Now
The good thing about the current market condition is that it won’t last forever. This means crypto investors still have the chance to recover the loss they suffered in the bear market. Crypto enthusiasts may witness many cryptocurrencies making recovery runs in the next few months, especially those already showing signs of upward price progression.
The “2022 Web3 Asia Summit-Kuala Lumpur” sponsored by DCOREUM ended highly successful
On December 23, 2022, the “2022 Web3 Asia Summit KUALA LUMPUR” was held at Sentul, Kuala Lumpur. As the diamond sponsor of the summit, DCOREUM, together with its ecosystem partners, participate summit and play an important roles. The Web3 Asia Summit jointly held with ten exhibitors, more than 30 VIP speakers and more than 1,100 guests together and over 100,000 attendees online together open the global Web3 Summit to explore the great migration of the Internet and traditional businesses to Web3.
Bitcoin Bullish Signal? Small Investors Show Rapid Accumulation
On-chain data shows small Bitcoin holders have accumulated recently while whale holdings have decreased, a sign that may be bullish in the long term. Bitcoin Investors With 0-1,000 Coins Have Increased Their Holdings Recently. As a Twitter user has pointed out using data from Santiment, holders with wallet amounts in...
MudAi and KCC (Kucoin Community Chain) announce a collaboration.
This collaboration will facilitate a more secure and smooth delivery of the MudAi MR/VR metaverse by utilizing KCC’s blockchain technology. In addition, transactions related to the use of the application will be more secure by leveraging KCC’s blockchain technology. This collaboration is an important step toward realizing MudAi’s...
MEXC Global Officially Launches MEXC Mastercard to Support Global Payment
On December 27, MEXC Global, the world’s leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user’s MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances....
Bitcoin Selling Pressure Becoming Exhausted? This Metric May Hint So
The on-chain data for the stablecoin redemptions during the recent price plunge could suggest there aren’t many Bitcoin holders selling anymore. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, large stablecoin redemptions have usually accompanied major declines in the Bitcoin price during this bear market. A stablecoin is said to be “redeemed” when an investor exchanges the token for fiat through the issuer of said coin.
Shiba Inu Lead Dev Ignites Buzz About New Partnership, SHIB Price Stagnates
While the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been stagnant since mid-November, the latest cryptic news from the meme cryptocurrency’s lead developer could provide fresh fuel for a rally. As the SHIB community observed, Shytoshi Kusama has once again updated his profile. The Shiba Inu lead developer’s status now.
Prolonged Crypto Winter Pushes Kraken Exchange Out Of Japan
The crypto winter is a drawn-out one exacerbated by the collapse of large players such as Terra and the FTX crypto exchange. As crypto businesses continue to feel the effects of the current bear market, another major player, Kraken, has been affected to the point that it has, once again, put a pause on operations in Japan.
Innovative Financial Solution: Cross-Metaverse aggregated NFT Marketplace
Cryptocurrency is complicated and only getting more so. We have seen a prosperous development of the crypto industry for the past few years. New concepts and innovations keep coming out from this vibrant industry. New blockchains support a constant stream of new digital economies that didn’t exist just a few short years ago. The metaverse of cryptocurrencies, DApps, DEXs, NFT Marketplaces, and GameFi worlds continues to expand, and as it expands, it becomes increasingly difficult to find the most efficient path between them to transfer assets.
Christmas Crypto Purchase: Big Eyes Coin, Stellar, And Flow Show Great Potential Of Being Profitable Holiday Purchase
While others bother about clothing and fashion accessories, top market players are concerned about the best purchase as the Yuletide approaches. All indications point toward the coming year is a better one, and analysts believe an improved run could start around Christmas and continue into the new year. Although not all cryptocurrencies will experience price increases during the Yuletide, this could be their best point of purchase.
Plena Wallet announces a $200,000 giveaway alongside the launch of its biggest Crypto Chat and Pay feature
While Decentralized wallet users have long been complaining about the wallets’ limitations and functionalities, Plena Finance is flipping such complaints on their heads by consistently adding new features to its robust web3 wallet. The Multichain Non-Custodial Plena wallet was already one of the most efficient web3 wallets in the...
Sparklo (SPRK) Presale Attracts Binance Coin (BNB) And Fantom (FTM) Investors
It is high time to look at cryptocurrency investments that will do profitable results in the following year. While looking for such cryptocurrencies, investors can keep options such as Binance Coin (BNB) and Fantom (FTM) out of their equation. Instead, they can focus more on alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparklo.
Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is Bullish Against Bitcoin
An analyst has explained that the absence of miners on the Ethereum network could be bullish for the ETHBTC ratio. Miners Provide A Persistent Selling Pressure On Bitcoin. As explained in a tweet by Tom Dunleavy, a Messari research analyst, BTC miners sell almost all the coins they mine. The below chart contains data about the top ten public Bitcoin mining companies, displaying information such as how much each of them mined this year, the amounts that they sold, and the size of their current holdings:
STEPN (GMT) Price Ready to Surge, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Exceeds Holder Expectations
STEPN (GMT) Created as a Web3 lifestyle app, STEPN (GMT) has gained mass recognition due to its system of combining GameFI and SocialFI. STEPN functions as a fitness app that keeps track of your distance covered during exercise. Users of STEPN earn cryptocurrency for moving as well. For every minute...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Revels In Presale Success While Eos (EOS) And The Sandbox (SAND) Price Growth Fails To Attract Investors
Crypto Investors consistently search for strong crypto projects to invest in. Though cryptocurrencies like Eos (EOS) and The Sandbox (SAND) couldn’t perform as expected, the new crypto, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), is emerging as a fruitful investment. Its price jumped from $0.005 to $0.14 within weeks. Keep reading ahead to learn more about Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and why it is a better investment compared to Eos (EOS) and The Sandbox (SAND).
