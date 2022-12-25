A Prince William County, Virginia, man went missing on Dec. 21 under suspicious circumstances, according to police. His family is now pleading for answers. Jose Guerrero, 20, of Woodbridge, left his home on Lynn Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and his family has not seen or heard from him since. Police said they found his vehicle two days later in the area of Bel Air and Jeffries Road, also located in Woodbridge.

