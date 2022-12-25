Read full article on original website
WUSA
Falls Church man killed after falling through frozen was an Afghan refugee
19-year-old Shahzada Zadran died after he fell through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. His family said he just came to the U.S. in September.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
20-year-old father in Woodbridge missing for a week, family seeks help
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — A heartbroken Prince William County family is pleading for help looking for their loved one, who is still missing a week after he was last seen. 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was last seen in Woodbridge around 8 p.m. on December 21. Police said he left his home on Lynn St. […]
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
WJLA
1 flown to hospital after Prince William Co. crash, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person was flown to a hospital after a crash in Prince William County on Tuesday, according to police. The crash happened on Opitz Boulevard near Mason Creek Circle in Woodbridge. Opitz Boulevard was closed during the investigation and cleanup. The road has...
Inside Nova
Fire damages historic former church in Loudoun County
Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Tuesday morning fire in the attic of a historic Loudoun County church turned into a home. Firefighters were called to the scene in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike in the town of Hillsboro just after 9:30 a.m., with first-arriving crews reporting smoke coming from the two-story stone church converted into a home.
fox5dc.com
Family displaced, 1 pet dead after fallen tree sparks house fire in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Silver Spring family was forced from their home Tuesday after a fallen tree sparked a fire in their basement. Authorities now believe the homeowner's pet cat has died as well. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the incident took place at a single-family house located on Haw Lane.
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Sterling man
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a Sterling man who was last seen a week ago.
Woman killed, 79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Orange County
A 48-year-old woman is dead and a 79-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to her death after a shooting in the Gordonsville area of Orange County.
WTOP
fox5dc.com
Stafford County teen arrested for robbing health spa, raping employee
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A teenager was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a health spa employee before using a knife to rob the business. According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Alan Davon Oliver sexually assaulted a female worker at Mimi's Health Spa on Wednesday. Deputies who responded to the scene at 385 Garrisonville Road said that after interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, they believe the suspect also stole from the spa before he left.
fox5dc.com
66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia
HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
SWAT team aids in hostage rescue at Virginia residence
Herndon Police are negotiating a barricade situation at a Hemlock Court apartment.
arlnow.com
ACPD: Gunshot fired during violent Lyon Park robbery
Arlington police are investigating a violent robbery in the Lyon Park neighborhood last night. The robbery happened around 11 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Wayne Street, in the area of the Washington and Lee Apartments, and resulted in gunfire and a serious injury. “At approximately 11:07 p.m. on...
Augusta Free Press
Loudoun County: Authorities lead search for missing 46-year-old Sterling man
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing 46-year-old man. Hany Saleh was last seen around his residence in the 45000 block of Grammercy Terrace in Sterling on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Anyone with any information regarding the possible whereabouts of...
fox5dc.com
Mount Vernon post office may close
A busy post office branch at Mt. Vernon Plaza in Alexandria may be closing soon, according to a court filing last week. FOX 5's David Kaplan has all the details.
wfxrtv.com
