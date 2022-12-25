ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

DC News Now

Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
ANNANDALE, VA
truecrimedaily

16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Fire damages historic former church in Loudoun County

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Tuesday morning fire in the attic of a historic Loudoun County church turned into a home. Firefighters were called to the scene in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike in the town of Hillsboro just after 9:30 a.m., with first-arriving crews reporting smoke coming from the two-story stone church converted into a home.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Loved ones of missing Prince William Co. man plead for answers in his disappearance

A Prince William County, Virginia, man went missing on Dec. 21 under suspicious circumstances, according to police. His family is now pleading for answers. Jose Guerrero, 20, of Woodbridge, left his home on Lynn Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and his family has not seen or heard from him since. Police said they found his vehicle two days later in the area of Bel Air and Jeffries Road, also located in Woodbridge.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Stafford County teen arrested for robbing health spa, raping employee

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A teenager was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a health spa employee before using a knife to rob the business. According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Alan Davon Oliver sexually assaulted a female worker at Mimi's Health Spa on Wednesday. Deputies who responded to the scene at 385 Garrisonville Road said that after interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, they believe the suspect also stole from the spa before he left.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia

HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
HERNDON, VA
arlnow.com

ACPD: Gunshot fired during violent Lyon Park robbery

Arlington police are investigating a violent robbery in the Lyon Park neighborhood last night. The robbery happened around 11 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Wayne Street, in the area of the Washington and Lee Apartments, and resulted in gunfire and a serious injury. “At approximately 11:07 p.m. on...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Mount Vernon post office may close

A busy post office branch at Mt. Vernon Plaza in Alexandria may be closing soon, according to a court filing last week. FOX 5's David Kaplan has all the details.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

