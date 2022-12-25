ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Helen Dameski Bonzagni, 92

NATICK – Helen Dameski Bonzagni passed away in her home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at age 92. Helen is survived by her three children Suzanne Leon of Natick, Elizabeth DeLuca of Dover, and Andrew Bonzagni of Concord, two sons-in-law, Paul Leon and James DeLuca, as well as eight grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Pocketbook Stolen at Restaurant

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a pocketbook at a downtown restaurant. The theft happened at 8:28 p.m. on Christmas eve, December 24 at Marao Burgers, 61 Hollis Street. “A pocketbook was left at the restaurant and was taken,” said the Police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Residential fire displaces Southborough family

SOUTHBOROUGH – A family of four was displaced following a fire at a Southborough home. The Southborough Fire Department received a report of a fire on East Main Street at about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 26. According to the department, an engine and ambulance were the first to respond, and...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director

NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 1 Injured in School Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on School Street on December 24. The crash happened at 85 School Street on December 24 at 7;53 a.m. The driver “struck a utility pole,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One individual was transported to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Toy Delivery To Several Framingham Organizations

FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, toys collected in an annual toy drive were delivered to several organizations. “We collected hundreds of toys that went to Framingham kids. Toys were also delivered to local organizations including New Beginnings, Framingham Housing Authority, Hoops and Homework, and Mothers Helping Mothers,” said City Councilor Janet Leombruno.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dana Vannasse, 87

ASHLAND – Dana Vannasse, 87, of Ashland, Massachusetts passed away on December 15, 2022 at home, surrounded by loving family. Dana was born in Belmont, MA on May 17, 1935, the son of Edward and Anne Vannasse. Dana graduated from Boston University in 1957 with a degree in Business...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Tours Framingham Headquarters

FRAMINGHAM – Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas

FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
FITCHBURG, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist

Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy