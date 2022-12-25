Read full article on original website
Helen Dameski Bonzagni, 92
NATICK – Helen Dameski Bonzagni passed away in her home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at age 92. Helen is survived by her three children Suzanne Leon of Natick, Elizabeth DeLuca of Dover, and Andrew Bonzagni of Concord, two sons-in-law, Paul Leon and James DeLuca, as well as eight grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
PHOTOS: For 20 Years, Temple Beth Am Sisterhood Makes Christmas Dinner For Framingham Residents
FRAMINGHAM – For the past 20 years, members of the Temple Beth Am Sisterhood have made a Christmas dinner for challenged adults living in group homes in Framingham. The annual Christmas Day dinner mitzvah project supports residents in group homes run by the Advocates organization, said Temple Beth Am Sisterhood member Wendy Schwartz.
natickreport.com
From Framingham to Natick: Barnes & Noble moving to Sherwood Plaza
Framingham’s loss will be Natick’s gain: Barnes & Noble is leaving its longtime Shopper’s World location in Framingham on Jan. 22 and plans to open a bit to the east on Rte. 9 at Sherwood Plaza in Natick in the spring. In the meantime, everything is half off in the store.
Framingham Police: Pocketbook Stolen at Restaurant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a pocketbook at a downtown restaurant. The theft happened at 8:28 p.m. on Christmas eve, December 24 at Marao Burgers, 61 Hollis Street. “A pocketbook was left at the restaurant and was taken,” said the Police spokesperson.
Framingham Promotes Dellasanta To Assistant Library Director
FRAMINGHAM – In December of 2011, Dawn Dellasanta was made the Head of Branch Experience for the Framingham Public Library. This year, she was promoted to the Assistant Library Director position. Dellesanta replaces Deb Hinkle, who left in April 2022, after starting in March 2021. She is second in...
Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, Retired Juniper Hill Principal
SOUTHBOROUGH – Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, of Southborough and West Dennis, passed away on December 23, 2022, following a long illness. She was the daughter of Peter and Rose Aspesi. Gloria graduated from Peters High School in Southborough and received both her Bachelor of Science in Education and Master...
communityadvocate.com
Residential fire displaces Southborough family
SOUTHBOROUGH – A family of four was displaced following a fire at a Southborough home. The Southborough Fire Department received a report of a fire on East Main Street at about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 26. According to the department, an engine and ambulance were the first to respond, and...
Framingham Police: No Injuries in Christmas Crash on Winter Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police said no one was injured in a crash that closed Winter Street on Christmas night. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 9:40 p.m. on December 25 at 340 Winter Street. There were no citations issued, said Police.
Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director
NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in School Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on School Street on December 24. The crash happened at 85 School Street on December 24 at 7;53 a.m. The driver “struck a utility pole,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One individual was transported to...
PHOTOS: Toy Delivery To Several Framingham Organizations
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, toys collected in an annual toy drive were delivered to several organizations. “We collected hundreds of toys that went to Framingham kids. Toys were also delivered to local organizations including New Beginnings, Framingham Housing Authority, Hoops and Homework, and Mothers Helping Mothers,” said City Councilor Janet Leombruno.
Framingham Will Collect Trash & Recycling December 26
FRAMINGHAM – Although City Hall and the libraries will be closed on Monday, December 26, the City of Framingham will be collecting trash and recycling the day after Christmas. Residents who have trash collection on Monday, should put out their barrels before 7 a.m. Christmas tree collection will not...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Dana Vannasse, 87
ASHLAND – Dana Vannasse, 87, of Ashland, Massachusetts passed away on December 15, 2022 at home, surrounded by loving family. Dana was born in Belmont, MA on May 17, 1935, the son of Edward and Anne Vannasse. Dana graduated from Boston University in 1957 with a degree in Business...
Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Tours Framingham Headquarters
FRAMINGHAM – Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them.
Flee Flu Shots For Natick Residents on December 29 & January 5
NATICK – The Natick Health Department will hold two free flu clinics for residents age 6 months and older. The clinics will be held on the second floor of Town Hall at 13 E. Central Street, while supplies last. Two dates:. December 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. January...
Congressman McGovern Secures $3 Million For Edward Kennedy Health Center To Offer Dental Services
WORCESTER – Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-02), Chair of the House Rules Committee, announced more than $18 million in federal funding for a range of critical local investments across the Second District. The funding for these community projects was authorized through the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus which passed the...
WCVB
House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
Framingham Police Investigating ‘Kanye’ Graffiti on Danforth Bridge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating graffiti on the Danforth bridge that referenced singer Kanye West. The vandalism was reported at 12:46 p.m. on December 23rd on the Danforth Street bridge, according to the police log. “There was spray paint on the bridge referencing Kanye,” said the Police spokesperson....
