After skipping out of town to an undisclosed location during his city’s extreme winter storm last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has finally shared where he traveled. “I was in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Adams admitted to reporters Tuesday. The mayor then reportedly went on to chastise reporters for questioning where he was, telling them “I'm not always going to tell this press where I am.” Adams was roundly criticized for dipping out of the city ahead of the storm as New Yorkers faced freezing weather, leaving the streets icy and parts of the city flooded. As of Tuesday, 34 people in the state have been confirmed dead from the storm, The Guardian reported.Read it at Twitter

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO