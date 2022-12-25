Read full article on original website
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 best exhibitions to see in the USA in 2023
EJ’s Hill’s “Brake Run Helix” is a fully functioning roller coaster that has taken over one of MASS MoCA’s largest galleries for 2023 © Kaelan Burkett / courtesy of MASS MoCA. The subject matter, the medium, the context: the best exhibitions bring everything together,...
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in New York City
Photo byUnsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NYC launches $2 million study to ‘reimagine’ the Cross-Bronx Expressway
This aerial view shows the Cross-Bronx Expressway, looking east at Webster Avenue, under construction in New York City in 1960. The study seeks to identify remedies for the unequal health outcomes in the largely Black and Latino neighborhoods surrounding the highway. [ more › ]
Eater
The Best NYC Restaurant Meals of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was your best restaurant meal of 2022?
NY1
Top 5 most extreme conditions for New Year's Eve in NYC
Let's take a trip down memory lane and look at the top five most dramatic meteorological starts to the new year. The first ball drop occurred in 1907. World War 2 was the last time the crowd was absent for the big event. For every other year, the crowds stood outside of Times Square for hours, no matter the weather.
Top 10 Things to Do in New York City
New York City is a vibrant and bustling destination that offers something for everyone. From iconic landmarks and world-class museums to delicious food and top-notch entertainment, there is always something to see and do in the city. It's where you can find a little bit of everything, from the bright lights and towering skyscrapers of Times Square to the tranquil beauty of Central Park.
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
In Style
That Cute Coach Bag Actually Comes With a Rich History
New York really is a concrete jungle in which dreams become reality. It’s where artists are born and brands are established, both of which stem from the city’s contagious energy. Among the most famous labels bred in Manhattan is the fashion brand Coach New York, otherwise known as Coach or the Original American House of Leather.
Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons. The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
NYC Mayor Admits He Was on Tropical Vacation During Devastating Storm
After skipping out of town to an undisclosed location during his city’s extreme winter storm last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has finally shared where he traveled. “I was in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Adams admitted to reporters Tuesday. The mayor then reportedly went on to chastise reporters for questioning where he was, telling them “I'm not always going to tell this press where I am.” Adams was roundly criticized for dipping out of the city ahead of the storm as New Yorkers faced freezing weather, leaving the streets icy and parts of the city flooded. As of Tuesday, 34 people in the state have been confirmed dead from the storm, The Guardian reported.Read it at Twitter
NYC could lose 10,000 Airbnb listings because of new short-term rental regulations
The new short-term rental registration law, which will go into effect next month, could take thousands of Airbnb listings off the market.
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
Luxury building tenants have CrossFit gym, skyline views — but no heat, gas
Residents of a tony Brooklyn apartment complex may have enviable amenities but are reliant on hot plates to make food, they claim. This posh development may boast a fitness center and skyline views, but renters complain they’re without certain necessities, even as winter plows on. Some 87 inhabitants of Greenpoint’s 210-unit 1133 Manhattan Ave. have begun withholding rent in response to what they claim has been years of gas leaks, resulting in many denizens lacking heating or cooking gas, Gothamist reported. The situation contrasts sharply with the building’s enviable communal offerings, including a “beautiful courtyard, sweeping views of the city, dedicated work...
pix11.com
Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log
The world-famous WPIX Yule Log is a yearly tradition and a staple for families celebrating the holiday season. The world-famous WPIX Yule Log is a yearly tradition and a staple for families celebrating the holiday season. NYCHA residents in the Bronx living without heat. Residents of NYCHA’s Bronx River Houses...
About 700 gallons of diesel spill at construction site on the Upper West Side
A massive oil spill left a nasty smell at a construction site on the Upper West Side on Tuesday.
NJ nightmare: 2 hours to drive out of American Dream
EAST RUTHERFORD — It took over 90 minutes for some people to leave the American Dream entertainment and shopping complex on the day after Christmas. Those who spent the Monday holiday at the mall's restaurants, retailers and attractions at the Meadowlands complex found themselves at a standstill trying to head out.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
