Does Michelle Yeoh's Net Worth Make Her A 'Crazy Rich Asian?' Here's What 'The Witcher' Star Makes

By Lea Veloso
 3 days ago
A true legend. Michelle Yeoh’s net worth definitely reflects all the hard work that she’s done in her longtime movie career. The iconic actress has starred in hits like The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor Tomorrow Never Dies, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and Crazy Rich Asians.

Yeoh has quite the year with the A24’s highest-grossing film Everything, Everywhere All At Once . For her role as Evelyn Wang, the mother who has to travel throughout the multiverse to stop Jobu Tupaki from wreaking havoc, she was nominated for Best Actress at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. She was named TIME’s 2022 Icon of the Year and also made it on their listicle of 100 Most Influential People. Though 2022 is coming to a close, she isn’t quite done yet. The powerhouse is set to star in The Witcher: Blood Origin , which serves as a prequel to the acclaimed Netflix series The Witcher .

So, what is Michelle Yeoh’s net worth? Read below to find out.

What is Michelle Yeoh’s net worth?

What is Michelle Yeoh’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worths , Michelle Yeoh’s net worth is estimated to be about $40 million. Michelle Yeoh has had a dedicated career to her craft. From a young age in Malaysia, she was set to be a ballet star, but an injury compelled her to shift into acting. In the 90s, she catapulted to fame in Hong Kong action films such Yes, Madam, Police Story 3: Super Cop, and The Heroic Trio .

“She usually plays masters, tough fighters,” says Jet Li, who starred with Yeoh in the 1993 film Tai Chi Master. “The action—I know she can do it. But really acting from the heart, believing the part, makes the movie very special.” Yeoh was known to do all of her stunts and fight scenes. She then continued to star in the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies , opposite Pierce Bronson, where she played Wai Lin, and was dubbed by Brosnan as the “female James Bond.” She also starred in Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon where she had to learn Mandarin as she had only known a little Mandarin at the time. She also made her first movie The Touch with her production company Mythical Films.

What is Michelle Yeoh’s The Witcher: Blood Origin salary?

What is Michelle Yeoh’s The Witcher: Blood Origin salary? It’s been reported she was paid $70,000 per episode. For six episodes, that comes to a total of $420,000. She’s set to star as Scian and the show, which is set more than one thousand years before the events of The Witcher series starring Henry Cavill (who was replaced by Liam Hemsworth for season four onwards) premieres on Netflix on December 25, 2022.

“I was already a big fan of The Witcher series because I love this world of fantasy and science fiction and monsters and the ability to do magic and all that,” Yeoh told IGN . “I was completely drawn into it, because this is the original story – why do we have the Witcher? Why did we have to sacrifice a hero or heroine to create this Witcher that is able to save us all? And why did we get to this path?” She continued: “The elf kingdom was the golden age. How did we not manage to stay there? And I found that fascinating because this is a story that is a thousand, two, three hundred years ago prior to The Witcher. And for me, that’s always fascinating, mysterious, and interesting. So well, how do you say no to that?”

What was Michelle Yeoh’s Crazy Rich Asians salary?

What was Michelle Yeoh’s Crazy Rich Asians salary? It’s not really known but rumors suggest most cast members were paid within the $500,000 to $2 million range. When Yeoh was promoting Crazy Rich Asians , she talked about what Asian representation means to her to Harper’s Baazar . “It’s been a long battle with me right from the beginning, just to even find roles that are representations of strong women. So, that’s why I fight constantly to do that. But I’ve been blessed because filming, making movies is my passion, I’m not paying the rent for it. I thank my parents because they’ve made me be able to have choices rather than to submit to having to do it. It’s not the actor’s fault that they act in some of the roles that make you go, “Oh God, no, don’t do that because it’s a stereotype!” But it’s the writers, it’s the producers, it’s those who say, “Oh no, but that’s what the audience wants.” No, no, no, no, no. Saying “stereotype” is such a label because there are—there will be the crazy, funny ones.”

She continued, “We see those characters around, but just don’t make them so one-dimensional that they don’t have real representation or meanings. You have to fulfill that. I’ve been asked to play an immigrant in a next role, and I would love to portray that, but to give you the whole picture. So that, for me is very, very important. It is changing. It was a trickle before, and this [film] will turn it into a stream, because I think we need it.

Along with Yeoh’s film and TV career, she also focuses her efforts on charity. She was appointed UNDP Goodwill Ambassador on March 15, 2016. After experiencing the big earthquake in Nepal in 2015, she visited the country again on the first year of the earthquake. She spotlighted not only recovery efforts but also the critical need for disaster preparedness, she said, “My terrifying experience as the earth rattled made me realize the crucial importance of preparing for disaster long before it happens.”

Yeoh also advocated with UNDP’s Animal Ambassadors, two panda cubs, to kick off the Pandas for the Global Goals campaign. “I have joined forces with these two adorable, fuzzy panda babies to get the public interested and engaged in supporting the Global Goals–because who doesn’t love pandas?” said Yeoh during her visit at the Chengdu Panda Base. “Our aim is to show that each and every one of us can play an active part in reaching a globally shared vision of a future without poverty, inequality or climate change.”

Yeoh is also an ambassador for Amfar, a leading global organization for Aids research and HIV prevention. “I remember when I was first approached to take a public stand against HIV/Aids – some advised me not to become involved with an issue that was connected with sex and acts that some people felt were shameful,” she said in an interview with Amfar. But I was convinced that ignorance and fear can sometimes be more contagious and dangerous than the disease itself.”

With the success of Everything, Everywhere All at Once, she reflected on how the role became a culmination of all her acting skills. “If after 30-something-odd years being in the business, I can still surprise you, that means I am doing something right,” she told Slash Film . “As an actor, that’s what you want to do—the last thing you want to do is to be stereotyped or typecast or put in a box. When I approached Evelyn, I was like, ‘I do not want to be recognized as Michelle Yeoh; I do not want you to see Michelle in any form.'”

Her portrayal earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress, and she’s a leading contender to be nominated for an Academy Award. On the road to her accolades, she told Time , “I do look at all my peers—Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Helen Mirren—and go, Oh God, I envy all the different opportunities you get to showcase your talent again and again,” Yeoh said. If she wins the Oscar, she’ll be the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the acclaimed awards show. “When you get an opportunity like this, you have to pour your heart and soul into it, because you don’t know when the next chance is. I think that is my biggest fear: Please don’t let this be the one and only.”

And, Yeoh’s only getting started. She’s also starring in James Cameron’s megahit movie series Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 as well as the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked . For 2023, she’ll also star in the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese alongside Everything, Everywhere All At Once co-star Ke Huay Quan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6zwm_0juDiTO000

