ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Mayor Mike Coffman on homelessness in Aurora

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8vzc_0juDgpxy00

DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor Mike Coffman discusses that new plan on “ Colorado Point of View ” this week.

Coffman also talks about Aurora’s search for a new police chief.

Polis announces 2022 clemency, pardons state trooper

The political panel this week looks into the rift between two colleagues in Congress, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, over the next speaker of the house. Gabrielle Franklin reports on the Marshall Fire as its anniversary approaches.

Watch the full episode of “Colorado Point of View” in the video player above. “Colorado Point of View” airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 8

AP_001336.dda58066c80b4a49b099e17e0dafeb29.1457
3d ago

Coffman could careless about the homeless, cause he is not. Especially if you are going to pretend your homeless for two days in the summer, knowing you can at any time go home. Cause you do have a place to go. That is not homeless, cause they can’t pick up go home. He should actually talk with the homeless community see what they need not all needs are the same.

Reply(5)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis

Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished. Just like that, he dropped off the radar — and his disappearance couldn’t have come at a worse time. There is a refugee crisis on our nation’s nearly...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: No right to ‘camp’; enforce Denver’s ban

Some activist groups claiming to represent the homeless seem to spend more time litigating in court than ministering to their needs out on the streets. If the same groups put as much effort into addressing the biggest challenges facing the chronically homeless — addiction and mental illness — Denver’s cityscape might look quite different.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building

Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Russian oligarch dies, raising suspicions

Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Therapy horses were rescued from the...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Hotel proposal indicates shift toward more tourism in Longmont

In a recent resident sentiment survey by Visit Longmont, 40% of responders saw tourism in Longmont positively — but over half were unsure what to think of tourism. “That’s because overall people never think of Longmont as a tourism destination,” said Kimberlee McKee, executive director of the Longmont Downtown Development Authority and vice president on the Visit Longmont board. “They think, are tourists coming here? It feels like something new … I think we’re just starting to educate the community about the benefits of tourism and that yes, indeed, people do stay here, and that tourism is a generator.”
LONGMONT, CO
KKTV

Armed man shot, killed by police in northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was shot and killed by police in northern Colorado. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Greeley Police Department responded to a request for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of East 24th Street. Officers say they encountered an armed man, who reportedly refused to comply with commands. The 29-year-old suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot by police, and later died at a hospital.
GREELEY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy