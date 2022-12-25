ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Madusa Interview | The Wrestling Perspective Podcast w/ Lars Frederiksen of Rancid & Dennis Farrell

By Wrestling Perspective Podcast
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
PWMania

Photos: Mandy Rose Poses For Christmas 2022 and Shares a Message With Fans

Mandy Rose didn’t let the fact that she was released from WWE in December 2022 ruin her holiday season. Rose posted photos from a Christmas-themed photo shoot to her social media accounts, along with the message below. “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support...
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her

Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
nodq.com

WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “Merry Christmas” photo shoot for 2022

Patrick Moore Actually Andrade is injured he tore his pec during the trios match with the elite. Tony Khan addresses the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers · December 26, 2022. Beum1234 You know, if he’s being paid, then he’s winning imo. Defending a company you do...
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary Golf Star Has Died 'Suddenly'

A legendary golf star has tragically died "suddenly" over the holiday season. Kathy Whitworth, one of the best female golfers in the sport's history, has tragically died at the age of 83. She reportedly passed suddenly. "It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of...
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
nodq.com

Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event

As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
COLUMBUS, OH
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
nodq.com

Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend comments on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair

During an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair…. “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt

The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.
bodyslam.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW

As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to be a part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling company in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE for the foreseeable future.
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: WWE Pays Tribute To 47 Year Old Star On 20th Anniversary Of His Debut

He’s earned it. There is a constant stream of new stars coming into WWE but there is no way of knowing who might be the next breakout star. Back in 2002, WWE had perhaps the most successful rookie class in its history, as several future World Champions joined the promotion in the same year. There was one who did not get the same recognition, though now things might be changing.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion

Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingrumors.net

Here’s Looking At You: Wrestling Fans React To Roman Reigns Breaking The Fourth Wall

He has our attention. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years with one of the longest World Title reigns the company has ever seen. As he smashes back one challenger after another, the question has become just who can actually stop him. This time around, it seems that Reigns might have an idea in place for a special move before someone can come against him.
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans

Shawn Michaels is offering up an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. While Michaels has been embroiled in his fair share of controversy over the years, two heartbreaking moments– one kayfabe and one real — have left fans reeling. In an appearance on 99.9 The Fan's "Culture State," Michaels decided to say he was sorry for what went down on those two occasions.
wrestletalk.com

NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW

Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
Fightful

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Trick Williams vs, Axiom, And More Set For 1/3 WWE NXT

Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy