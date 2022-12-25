The end of one thing and the beginning of another can be a valuable time for reflection, and the cusp of a New Year presents a time for reflection on a large scale. The media industry adage that the news never stops suggests a kind of futility at the prospect of ever successfully keeping up with the events, developments, changes, and historical moments that present the backdrop to life. Still, it’s worth a shot. Flathead Valley residents are close to leaving behind a year that included waning pandemic precautions, institutional turmoil, a packed election cycle, and extreme weather. What follows is a look back at some, but not all, of the major stories and events of 2022 for Flathead Valley residents, beginning with this fall’s general election.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO