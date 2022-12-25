Read full article on original website
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Can't Buy The New BMW 3.0 CSL? Get This Original Batmobile Owned By Hans Stuck Instead
A 1974 BMW 3.0 CSL 'Batmobile' is up for sale through Kidston Motorcars with a unique history. Not only is it an iconic road car used to homologate the original race car, but this one was driven daily by Hans Stuck, the famous BMW Motorsport driver and former Formula 1 pilot who enjoyed much success with the 3.0 CSL race car.
Exclusive: BMW Already Knows What It Wants From The Electric M3
The BMW M3 will be going electric for the next generation. But while we're only expecting that to arrive around 2030, BMW bosses and engineers already know what an electric M3 needs to be if it's going to be a success. Speaking to the media at an event in South...
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
G-Power Reveals Tuned BMW X5 M With 789 Horsepower
High-end tuner G-Power has revealed the Typhoon S, a super SUV based on the already-rapid BMW X5 M. The BMW specialists have breathed new life into the turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. As a reminder, the range-topping X5 produces 600 horsepower (617 hp in Competition guise) and 553 lb-ft of torque. For most people, those outputs would be more than adequate. G-Power clearly thought those figures were middling and has boosted power to a whopping 789 hp.
This C6 Corvette Z06 Is Ultra-Rare And Illegal To Drive On The Street
The new Corvette Z06 is admittedly pretty neat. There's not much to complain about with a massive flat-plane V8 behind your head. But soon, a lot more people will have them. This Z06 (pictured here), however, is truly rare. It's a C6 generation and the first one that GM ever made. Because of that, it's arguably the most special Z06 made in the last 15 years.
Illinois Dealer Is Selling A 25-Mile Corvette Z06 For $375K
Volo Auto Sales in Illinois is trying to sell this Torch Red Z06 for an eye-watering $375K. The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is America's take on the Ferrari 458, and the engineers absolutely knocked it out of the park. This high-performance version of the already rapid Corvette Stingray can take on cars double and even triple its price if that price happens to be the claimed MSRP on Chevy's website. Unfortunately, due to extreme demand and almost no supply, dealers are trying to sell Z06s for more than you'd pay for a brand-new Ferrari 296 GTB.
Nio Unveils ES8 And 572-Mile EC7 Coupe SUV
Nio officially unveiled its all-new EC7 and ES8 flagship electric SUVs at Nio Day 2022, and the big numbers are that the EC7 has a claimed range of 572 miles on the CLTC testing cycle. These two models are the unofficial third step in Nio's plan to become a dominant...
The 2023 Nissan Frontier Just Outranked the Ford Ranger
The 2023 Nissan Frontier outranks the 2023 Ford Ranger. See why the Nissan Frontier serves as the better mid-size truck. The post The 2023 Nissan Frontier Just Outranked the Ford Ranger appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the $150,000 2023 Cadillac Escalade V the Most Luxurious Full-Size SUV?
Find out if the $150,000 Cadillac Escalade V performance full-size luxury SUV is the most luxurious model available. The post Is the $150,000 2023 Cadillac Escalade V the Most Luxurious Full-Size SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible Special Edition Launched With Grey Trim And Matte Paint
Volkswagen has launched a super quirky T-Roc Cabriolet in Europe in the same vane as the Range Rover Evoque Convertible and Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. The VW Taos-sized model, which is not sold in the US, launches with the "Edition Grey" limited run of cars that VW says will actually save buyers around €1,400 ($1,500) as compared to a similarly-equipped model.
Fiat Starts Selling Cars At A Dealership In The Metaverse
Fiat has announced that it will be selling its cars in the Metasphere. Fiat recently launched its Metaverse store, which features the brand's flagship model: the 500 La Prima by Bocelli. Fiat currently only sells the 500X in the US, but the company promises to have its full lineup online early in 2023.
Volvo Won't Copy BMW Subscription Model For Features
Volvo has confirmed it will not charge owners monthly subscriptions for basic features such as heated seats. Instead, fees will only apply to major updates. Speaking to Bloomberg, the Swedish luxury brand's Chief Operating Officer Bjorn Annwall made clear Volvo has no plans to nickel and dime customers. "If you...
Genesis Opens Second Standalone US Dealership And More Are Coming
After opening its first standalone dealership in the United States in March this year, Genesis has announced the opening of its second retail facility in South Carolina as the brand aims for a larger slice of the premium market. Hyundai has been going from strength to strength in the US automotive market and is investing tons of money in EV production and brand expansion. Part of its strategy is to expand the availability of its luxury brand, Genesis. The new dealership, Genesis of Greer, is owned and operated by dealer principal Mark C. Escude and MCE Automotive Inc. and promises to deliver on Genesis' mantra of "Luxury Evolved."
Driven: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Proves That You Don't Need The 63
Few sports cars have such a storied history as the Mercedes SL, but for the last several generations, the German "Sport-Leicht" (Sport Light) has leaned more towards being a grand touring luxury car than a Porsche 911 rival. With the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55, the message is clear: Mercedes wants the SL taken seriously again.
Milltek Sport Exhaust System Makes Porsche 911 Carrera S Sound Even Better Than Stock
There are few things better in the world of cars than the howl of a Porsche flat-six motor, especially when it has two turbochargers slapped to the side, and there's one company specializing in making these motors sound even better: Milltek Sport. This exhaust system specialist, based in the United...
Top Speed
Range Rover V-8 vs. Land Rover Defender V-8: A Battle Of Off-Roading Luxury SUVs
Widely known for their off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover V-8 and the Land Rover Defender V-8 were recently pitted in a head-to-head, off-road showdown across the countryside. Although the capable Range Rover is widely known as the luxury end of Land Rover, seeing the two throw down is fun to watch. Mat Watson and the testers at carwow, released an interesting video comparing the off-road royalty to see which reigns supreme off the beaten path.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 spy shots and video
Mercedes-Benz in June revealed its redesigned 2023 GLC-Class, and once again the nameplate will offer high-performance versions developed by AMG. We've already spotted prototypes for AMG's next GLC 63 and today we have fresh spy shots and video of prototypes for the Affalterbach tuner's next GLC 43. The GLC-Class has...
Tucson Helps Hyundai Cross 15 Million Sales Milestone In USA
Hyundai has just announced a significant milestone: the sale of its 15 millionth vehicle in the United States. That vehicle was a brand new Tucson, sold at West Herr Hyundai in Williamsville, New York, to Wendy and James Tuskes. It's been quite a journey for the South Korean automaker since...
Future McLaren Models: Artura Spider, McLaren SUV, Electric Supercars, And More
At the recent American first drive event of the McLaren Artura, CarBuzz talked shop with Jamie Corstorphine, McLaren's Director of Product Strategy, about the future product plans of the McLaren brand, prodding for details about the Artura Spider, electric McLaren supercars, and even the rumored McLaren SUV. The brand is...
CarBuzz.com
