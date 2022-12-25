Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
Related
Grace finds friendship, safety in move to Salem: Cleveland’s Promise
SALEM, Ohio -- Finally free from the burden of their Cleveland house, Grace and her family put the finishing touches on their new home in Salem. Twenty miles from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border and boasting a total population of less than 12,000, Salem is a fitting place for them to start anew, with a deep-seated history of welcoming and acceptance.
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
How Greg Newsome II would like to see his role evolve in the Browns defense
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Browns made the decision to move on from Troy Hill this offseason, trading their nickel corner to the Rams for a fifth-round pick during Day 3 of April’s draft, it opened up an important spot on their defense. Hill was signed away from the...
Best restaurant in Ohio, according to Guy Fieri, is in Cleveland
Mashed, which coins itself as multi-platform publication for those who love to eat and cook, rounded up all the locations featured on his show to come up with a list of the top diner, drive-in or dive in every state.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
WKYC
Playhouse Square looking to add new RedCoat volunteers to their roster in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — They are the unsung heroes of Playhouse Square. The iconic, RedCoats!. For decades the volunteer ushers have dedicated their work to making sure all shows run smoothly for the guests who attend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Food, Service Mostly Rise to Magical Setting of Jaja in Ohio City
An ambitious menu and world-class design await at Intro
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Assessing the Cavaliers as 2022 ends: Chris Fedor, Sam Amico on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Chris Fedor of cleveland.com and Sam Amico of...
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service.
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
Nick Chubb can move into No. 2 for rushing title Sunday; Why Carson Wentz got the nod: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Nick Chubb, third in the NFL with 1,344 rushing yards, has no plans to shut it down with nothing to play for, and can move into second place this week against the Commanders if he rushes for 86 yards. That’s because Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, second with...
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in Cleveland
Cleveland is home to a thriving food scene, and its burger joints are no exception. From creative and unique combinations to classic and hearty burgers, there's something for every burger lover in Cleveland.
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland
Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays
Ohio City's historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.
‘Finding Your Roots’ host and ‘Cleveland man’ Henry Louis Gates Jr. previews new season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Despite the fast-moving digital world, it’s our family past that continues to pique interest. Every family seemingly has that one member who takes it upon themselves to go down the genealogy rabbit hole becoming an online sleuth or simply using 23andMe’s DNA testing lab for ancestry roots.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0