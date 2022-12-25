ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Justin Jefferson is starting to own the Vikings' record books

By Matt Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
When wide receiver Justin Jefferson took the field yesterday vs. the New York Giants, he was chasing the single-season reception record in Minnesota Vikings franchise history. Late in the fourth quarter, Jefferson secured that

record, but he also accomplished something else in yesterday’s win over the Giants.

Jefferson cemented himself atop the leaderboard for the most receiving yards in Vikings history in a given season. More impressively, Jefferson has three of the top six seasons in team history.

Vikings fans all know how great wide receiver Randy Moss was when he played, and there is a reason he’s highly regarded as one of the best receivers. Now, in just three seasons in the NFL, Jefferson is slowly surpassing Moss’s records, and he’s quickly made his mark in the league as well. Vikings fans are in for a treat for the next decade as long as Jefferson is around, and I’m sure we’ll see him break many more records.

