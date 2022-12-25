Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Texarkana area water system struggling to find reason for low pressure
NEAR TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Water departments throughout the ArkLaTex are having the same problems due to the extra frigid weather the area experienced over the past few days. One department adversely affected is in Bowie County, Texas. “A lot of my neighbors are experiencing the same problem,” said...
KTBS
Frozen pipes keep Texarkana firefighters busy
TEXARKANA, Texas - Wintry weather over the Christmas holiday caused some major water issues across the Texarkana area. Firefighters responded to more than 100 calls for service over the Christmas holiday weekend, and they were still following up Tuesday on some of those issues. Most of the calls involved broken pipes from broken sprinklers and busted water pipes.
hopeprescott.com
Two-Vehicle Accident Wednesday Morning In Front of Hope Airport
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on US 278 West a few hundred feet west of the Hope Airport entrance. Traffic was backed up both directions as crews used extrication devices to free the injured. Both drivers appeared injured but alert. The accident occurred around 8am. Officers from the Hope Police, Hempstead County, Arkansas State Police, Hope Fiee Department,and Pafford responded.
q973radio.com
Free Bottled Water For Those in Shreveport
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families will be allowed one case of 24 bottles. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
Authorities in East Texas looking for woman accused of using co-worker’s debit card information to make Cash App payments
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Texarkana Police Department said on Tuesday they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a co-workers debit card information to make Cash App transactions. A felony warrant has been issued for Kenya Moore, and officials said she told detectives she would turn herself in on Dec. 7, […]
magnoliareporter.com
Three-vehicle collision in Magnolia kills El Dorado man
An El Dorado man was killed and two other drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Magnolia about 7:02 a.m. Tuesday. The wreck happened on U.S. 82 east of the U.S. 79-East Main intersection. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2018 model Dodge Ram driven by...
Crews to Prepare Bridges & Roads in Texarkana Area For Icy Winter Weather
With the sub-freezing temperatures on the way and a chance of winter weather in our area on Thursday, TxDOT is getting crews out to start pretreating all bridges and overpasses in the TxDot district. Bridges and overpasses will be treated with brine starting on Wednesday, December 21. TxDot crews also...
magnoliareporter.com
County merchants sell $446,206 in lottery tickets during November
Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $446,206 in November, up from $420,808 in October, according to a report released December 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. According to the report, Columbia County had $248,326 in prize winnings awarded...
txktoday.com
Crater of Diamonds to Offer Guided Prospector Trail Hike on New Year’s Day
On New Year’s Day 2023, locals and visitors to Murfreesboro are invited to celebrate the centennial of Arkansas State Parks at Crater of Diamonds State Park on a guided hike around Prospector Trail with Assistant Superintendent Waymon Cox. Gates will open at 1:15 p.m. for hikers to enter the...
Salvation Army Opens Warming Station Inclement Weather Shelter For Cold Snap
As we all try to brace ourselves and make preparations of the artic blast of sub-freezing temperatures arriving in the Texarkana area this week, the Salvation Army in Texarkana is preparing too. They are working hard to help the homeless in our area to provide them with shelter and a warm, safe place to get out of the cold. This will be available day and night.
Texarkana Police Seeking Christmas Day Murder Suspect – Can You Help?
Texarkana Arkansas Police are warning area residents to be on the lookout for this Christmas Day murder suspect. Arkansas-side police Criminal Investigation Division has issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tarus Walker. Walker is a black male, stands 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Walker is wanted for Capitol Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.
38 Arrested Christmas Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
For Christmas week you would hope that the criminal would take a break this time of year, unfortunately, that's not the way it works. Bowie County arrests thankfully were down last week with 38 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 11 of those, 27 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Looking forward to the New Year!
Iconic local business shuts doors
Iconic local business shuts doors Subhead Mason’s Hardware closes after 75 years in business News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image COURTESY PHOTO ...
Baby, It’s Gonna Get Really Cold This Week in Texarkana! Will We See Snow?
Don't panic but it's going to get super cold this week. We are talking crazy, silly, stupid cold. Yes, an Artic Blast of freezing temperatures is heading our way. Right now for Thursday night, the forecast is predicting temperatures anywhere between 9 degrees to 12 degrees. Yikes and we just are not used to temperatures that low in our area. More on that forecast below.
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Time for Tyson Foods to step up
Word has been out for several weeks that Tyson Foods is consolidating corporate offices in the Midwest, including Chicago, Downers Grove, IL and Dakota Dunes, SD, at Springdale. However, most of those workers don’t want to move with the company. About 90 percent of the affected 1,000 workers are declining moves to Northwest Arkansas. What that tells us is that Tyson Foods is going to be on the hunt for lots of Arkansans with agri-business degrees. This presents us with another opportunity to chide Tyson Foods for its general lack of financial support to Southern Arkansas University and its School of Agriculture. SAU continues to churn out graduates with degrees in agri-business who work for Tyson in many capacities, who produce chickens, hogs and cattle that Tyson buys, who educate future Tyson employees at public schools across our state, and people who work for Tyson’s competitors. Yet, Tyson Foods – which has a huge and growing need for SAU graduates – has never been a key supporter of agriculture-business education at the largest university in the southern half of the state. We’re not the only folks who have noticed this. It’s not too late for Tyson Foods to step up.
KTBS
Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
KTSA
Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division secures 7-year sentence for convicted child abuser
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division is announcing a seven-year prison sentence for a Texarkana man convicted of child abuse in Bowie County, Texas. David Ernest Fant, 59, pleaded guilty to Indecency With a Child and was sentenced to seven years...
Governor Abbott Announces Tech Education Grants Include Texarkana College
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission to public community, state, and technical colleges across the state, including our own Texarkana College. These grants will be used to purchase the necessary...
East Texas authorities looking for 2 women suspected of stealing thousands from elderly woman
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0