Standing O: Ormond Beach Fire Capt. David Randall has a calling to serve
For Ormond Beach Fire Capt. David Randall, it's the little things he's able to do for others as a firefighter that mean the most. It's helping someone rise up the floor when they're alone. It's building a playground for a local boy with cancer. It's turning on the sirens of his firetruck so that the person in need knows help is on the way.
Meet Ashley Cowin, Ormond Beach Elementary's Teacher of the Year
Ashley Cowin discovered her love for teaching through dance. She grew up as a competitive dancer, and said that at a young age she became an assistant to help the younger ones in the studio. That eventually led to her teaching her own classes once she was old enough. "I...
FCSO PAL Receive Grants from Kiwanis and Elks, A Portion of the Grant to Help Local Student In Need
BUNNELL, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Police Athletic League (FCSO PAL) recently received grants from Flagler Palm Coast Kiwanis Club and Elks Lodge #2907. Days later, they were able to use the funds to help a local student in need. The Flagler Sheriff’s PAL is a non-profit 501(c)3 youth-serving organization with the cooperative support of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Community activists try and end turf wars without law enforcement help
ORLANDO, Fla. — Community activists are working to stop youth violence in Orange County and parts of Orlando. It comes after Orlando Police said gangs were involved in the downtown shooting that injured nine people back in July. Activists said with schools out for winter break, it is peak...
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold nights on the street
Randy Rauch, of Spectrum News, penned a heart-wrenching story about a homeless couple who will likely be sleeping outdoors in the bitter cold this Christmas because the existing shelters in Orlando simply cannot accommodate everyone. James and Crystal Worthy have made a shelter for themselves on a city sidewalk, and will spend their brutally cold Christmas-time in their make-shift tent tarp-covered tent. Read Rauch’s story here.
Local Police Agencies Hosting Christmas Box Drop-Off Through 12/30
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, and Bunnell Police Department are holding a Christmas box drop off to dispose of cardboard boxes from the holiday season. The event is going on from December 26th to December 30th. According to a release from the FCSO, the event...
Victim of Christmas Deltona House Fire Identified
DELTONA, Fla. - The victim of a Deltona house fire on Christmas Day has been positively identified according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. 81 year-old Carol Billings is confirmed dead in a tragic holiday incident. Little information is currently available about the nature of the fire. The...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Attorneys for man accused of killing Daytona Beach officer want records on who donated to his family
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Attorneys for a man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer want records on who donated to his family. Investigators said Orthal Wallace shot and killed Officer Jason Raynor during a traffic stop last year. New court records show Wallace’s defense team wants GoFundMe...
'Burglar Box' recommended to safely dispose of gift packaging
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Local law enforcement agencies are recommending people refrain from throwing out holiday gift boxes at the curb because it can advertise to criminals what gifts from Santa you have available to steal. What You Need To Know. Authorities warn against living gift boxes at your...
7-year-old triplets reunite with Florida garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — A mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel, who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
Woman jumps from balcony to escape man attacking her
A Florida man was arrested for attacking a woman who was forced to jump from a second floor balcony to escape him.
WATCH: Seminole County firefighters extinguish car fire at Sanford Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department got a call about a fire in Sanford. The vehicle fire happened at a Walmart parking lot on US 17-92 on Monday night. Three firefighters responded to the scene. There is no information on what caused the fire. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas
A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
Deputies: Man steals semi and crashes into cars before barricading himself at vet hospital
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man allegedly stole a semi-tractor and hit several vehicles before barricading himself outside of a veterans hospital, stated the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning. What You Need To Know. The man’s identity or the charges he may face have not been...
Christmas Day carjacking leads to Leesburg man’s arrest
An alleged carjacking early in the evening on Christmas Day led to the arrest of a Leesburg man in Fruitland Park. Fruitland Park officers were dispatched to the Trinity Assembly Church at 6:19 p.m. regarding the theft of a car. On the way to the church, an officer saw a blue Pontiac which had crashed into some blueberry bushes near the intersection of County Road 468 and Urick Street. The officer saw that the street sign was bent over and that a telephone pole was knocked in half with the top half still being held up by wires. After finding no one in the Pontiac, the officers went to the church, where they made contact with the owner of the Pontiac.
