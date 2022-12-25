ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 43

G Corleone
3d ago

My son is a deployed Marine in Japan and this is the closest he can get to a turkey dinner for Christmas. He’s been eating KFC for the past three years.

Reply(5)
19
Diane Lefever
3d ago

I think that is great! I live by myself but have kids I talk to since they live in all different directions. I always end up alone on the day of x mas. They are busy working or at their girlfriends house. KFC sounds great to me

Reply
9
Cynthia Burney
3d ago

bless KFC to our military we r proud as hell each one. we lost our parents an my youngest brother went to Afghanistan marines so frightened for him. Americans understand, god bless the USA!!!!😇🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
5
Related
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Taste Of Home

For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One

Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
Fox News

Fox News

913K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy