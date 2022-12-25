King County is the most "woke" area in the State. Just goes to show you how far these "supposed leaders" will go to spread their BS!!!!!And they wonder why people are leaving in droves!!!
This is 100% due to the woke liberal socialist communist Democrats… worried that someone is going to be offended…. We celebrate Christmas the birthday of Jesus Christ.. if that offends you too bad!!! If you celebrate Hanukkah great or kwanza great people that are offended by that oh well so their offended… no one is saying you have to celebrate anything…when did We The People become so worried about what we say,believe or do ?? We’ve become soft lost our masculinity men don’t act like men anymore.. we need to wake up and remember that…
what would you expect from a county that pushes race card for every worker. if you white you going through race training. don't believe me? look it up.
Comments / 118