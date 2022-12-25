ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: JJ Watt's Wife Has 10-Word Reaction To Retirement Decision

Legendary NFL pass rusher J.J. Watt surprised fans with his retirement announcement on Tuesday morning. Watt revealed that he had played the final home game of his NFL career, meaning he will be retiring following the 2022 regular season. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game....
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
New York Post

Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game

It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
