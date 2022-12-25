Read full article on original website
Purdue Ranked No. 1 for Third Straight Week
Purdue is now guaranteed to go into 2023 as the nation's No. 1 ranked team. This week it held its narrow lead over UConn atop the poll, with the bulk of the gap coming from Purdue receiving 40 first place votes to UConn's 20. In terms of opponents, Marquette fell...
Carmel Head Coach Shares Insight On His Three Players Joining Purdue
The Indiana high school football powerhouse Carmel has produced dozens of Division 1 players over the years. The Greyhounds are sending three players to West Lafayette as a part of Purdue's 2023 recruiting class. Winston Berglund, Ethan Trent and Will Heldt will all suit up for the Boilermakers starting next...
