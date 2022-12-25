ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Bowl Gamer: Rebels fall to Texas Tech, 42-25

HOUSTON – Not many games hinge on fourth-down conversions. This one did. Ole Miss was only successful on fourth down twice in seven attempts, while Texas Tech converted 5-of-6. Many of the Rebels’ failures on fourth down were in their own territory. The result was the Red Raiders...
Video: Lane Kiffin, Zach Evans and Troy Brown talk ahead of TaxAct Texas Bowl

Ole Miss (8-4) and Texas Tech (7-5) kick off Wednesday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m. CT in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Grove Collective Partners with The Brandr Group and WheelsUp for First-Ever NIL Deal of its Kind

OXFORD, Miss. — The Grove Collective has announced a first-of-its-kind NIL deal with The Brandr Group and WheelsUp, a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, that will allow Rebel student-athletes to give back to their local community. In addition, Ole Miss Student Athletes will have access to commercial travel opportunities to allow their loved ones to attend Ole Miss games and athletic events through the commercial airline partner of Wheels Up.
