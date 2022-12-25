Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Bowl Gamer: Rebels fall to Texas Tech, 42-25
HOUSTON – Not many games hinge on fourth-down conversions. This one did. Ole Miss was only successful on fourth down twice in seven attempts, while Texas Tech converted 5-of-6. Many of the Rebels’ failures on fourth down were in their own territory. The result was the Red Raiders...
Ole Miss safety CJ Terrell brings down the house at Texas Bowl team luncheon with his rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey”
HOUSTON, Texas — As the Rebels prepare for Wednesday’s competition against Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, there’s one Ole Miss player who has proven ready for competition any time. Senior safety CJ Terrell was beckoned on stage at a bowl luncheon Tuesday as his fellow...
Video: Lane Kiffin, Zach Evans and Troy Brown talk ahead of TaxAct Texas Bowl
Ole Miss (8-4) and Texas Tech (7-5) kick off Wednesday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m. CT in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be televised on ESPN.
‘We’re excited to be down here’ | Lane Kiffin talks about the Rebels’ upcoming TaxAct Texas Bowl
HOUSTON, Texas — Ole Miss and Texas Tech are preparing for their upcoming TaxAct Texas Bowl game, and on Monday Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin talked with media about what the game means for the program. “It’s exciting, obviously a huge market, media-wise. There are a lot of...
The Grove Collective Partners with The Brandr Group and WheelsUp for First-Ever NIL Deal of its Kind
OXFORD, Miss. — The Grove Collective has announced a first-of-its-kind NIL deal with The Brandr Group and WheelsUp, a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, that will allow Rebel student-athletes to give back to their local community. In addition, Ole Miss Student Athletes will have access to commercial travel opportunities to allow their loved ones to attend Ole Miss games and athletic events through the commercial airline partner of Wheels Up.
