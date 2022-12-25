Read full article on original website
WOWT
7-year-old dies from injuries in Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 7-year-old girl who was among three hurt in a fire early Tuesday has died from her injuries. Family members confirmed to 6 News that Jaya Moore died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln. Relatives told 6 News on Tuesday that Jaya had been flown...
WOWT
Some Omaha flights still affected by winter storm
The owners of Nettie's Fine Mexican Food are picking up the pieces and looking forward after a devastating Christmas Eve fire. Residents at an Omaha Housing Authority property have water back tonight. Omaha businesses making up for lost time and money after Christmas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Small businesses across...
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Light snow, rain possible through the day on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast is headlined by two systems that we are watching closely that are forecast to move through the area over the next week. The first one is expected to slide across the area through the day on Thursday, potentially producing a wintry mix of light snow, rain, and freezing rain to go along with seasonal to above average temperatures. The second one packs more of a punch and could produce areas of strong winds and heavy snow, though details on this second system are still muddled as long-range models still differ substantially in the timing and track of the biggest impacts.
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
WOWT
More cloud cover but mild for late December before precipitation returns
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge -- in their own living room. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Missing woman found dead. Updated: 12 hours ago. A missing Omaha...
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
KETV.com
'This is terrible': Family flying back to Omaha after canceled flights
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha family says they aren't waiting for a flight home. We met the James family at Eppley last week before they flew out to Houston, Texas, to get on a cruise for the holidays. Now, they're driving back after their flight home was canceled. The...
WOWT
Benson Tower suffers from frozen boiler
Omaha businesses making up for lost time and money after Christmas. Small businesses across the metro are working to make up for lost time and money after snow and cold kept many shoppers home leading up to Christmas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
WOWT
Three injured in southeast Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning with apparent injuries from a house fire. Crews were dispatched at 5:17 a.m. to the house near 23rd and S streets after a neighbor discovered the fire. They found one victim outside and two more inside the...
WOWT
Three people fighting for survival after early morning house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Omaha firefighters arrived Tuesday morning just before 5:30 -- one person had managed to exit the burning home near 23rd and S streets in South Omaha. Two more were still inside. They had burns -- and inhaled a lot of smoke. By daylight, after first...
KETV.com
Southwest Airline cancellations hit Omaha, leave thousands with no way home
Dozens of Southwest flights were canceled at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. According to Flight Aware, almost 50 flights were canceled – that was 85% of planes Southwest expected to put in the air. People waited for hours in line for the Southwest counter. Carrie Peasinger, a woman flying to...
WOWT
Small businesses recouping losses from closures, cold weather over Christmas weekend
Omaha businesses making up for lost time and money after Christmas. Small businesses across the metro are working to make up for lost time and money after snow and cold kept many shoppers home leading up to Christmas. Updated: 5 hours ago. Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
KETV.com
Sheriff elect, Nebraska families urge importance of Narcan as overdoses surge across city
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County's new incoming sheriff is calling attention to the need for Narcan. If administered quickly, the over-the-counter medicine can be used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. If it's given to someone who is not experiencing an overdose, pharmacists said it will not harm a person.
klkntv.com
Help needed finding a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman vanished just days before Christmas. Authorities say Monica Helm hasn’t been seen since Thursday. The 55-year-old was near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. She drives a...
WOWT
Omaha travelers at Eppley Airfield impacted by Southwest Airlines cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of flights across the country are in limbo, most of them involving Southwest Airlines, and travelers in Omaha have also been feeling the effects. At Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, Tuesday saw 21 of 25 Southwest Flights that were scheduled to go out get grounded. For...
WOWT
Two teens fall into frozen Lake Manawa
CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since closure. Updated: 5 hours ago. One week since its closure, Legacy Crossing tenants now face another issue: burglary. Benson Tower...
WOWT
Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
klkntv.com
Strangers step up to help raise money for family of Lincoln homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln community has been coming together to help raise money for the family of a Kupo Mleya. The 38-year-old was killed last Friday when he was shot several times after a crash near 20th and Washington Streets. Shelby Fuller-Larsen, Mleya’s former coworker at Cycle...
iheart.com
C.B. Fire Makes Manawa Water Rescue
Two Omaha teens are hospitalized, but expected to be okay after they were pulled from the frigid waters of Lake Manawa. Council Bluffs Police say the 17-year-old male and 17-year-old female had been walking on the frozen surface of the lake near some docks around 6 p.m. Monday when the ice gave way, sending them into the water.
