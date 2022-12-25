ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top 5 AJAC Articles for 2022

The top content published in The American Journal of Accountable Care® (AJAC) covered redesigning health care, value-based care, and novel payment models, like the ACO REACH model. The American Journal of Accountable Care® (AJAC) strives to be a place to share real-world interventions, pilot projects, and case studies on...
ICYMI: Top Content From AAO 2022

Coverage of the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) included interviews with experts on thyroid eye disease and anti–vascular endothelial growth factor therapy, as well as breaking research. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Conference was held from September 30 to October 3, 2022, in Chicago,...
CHICAGO, IL
Top 5 Most-Read CKD Content of 2022

The top 5 most-read articles about chronic kidney disease (CKD) focused on finerenone benefits, anticoagulants, dementia association, and more. The top 5 most-read articles about chronic kidney disease (CKD) featured on AJMC.com this year included a discussion about the ability of sodium-glucose contransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors to address CKD in patients with diabetes and included an article on the link between kidney function and dementia incidence, among other top stories.
Top 5 Most-Read T1D Articles of 2022

This year’s most-read type 1 diabetes (T1D) articles highlighted important trends, breakthrough technologies, and more major findings for patients with T1D. The top 5 most-read type 1 diabetes (T1D) articles on AJMC.com this year covered beta cell reactivation, trends in continuous glucose monitor use, a bionic pancreas automatically delivering insulin, and more.
Dr Hilary Tindle Discusses NMR and Precision Approaches in Cancer Care

Hilary Tindle, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine, Vanderbilt University, spoke about the use of precision medicine approaches, such as the nicotine metabolite ratio (NMR), to improve outcomes for patients with lung cancer. Hilary Tinde, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University spoke about previous trials using the...

