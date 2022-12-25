The top 5 most-read articles about chronic kidney disease (CKD) focused on finerenone benefits, anticoagulants, dementia association, and more. The top 5 most-read articles about chronic kidney disease (CKD) featured on AJMC.com this year included a discussion about the ability of sodium-glucose contransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors to address CKD in patients with diabetes and included an article on the link between kidney function and dementia incidence, among other top stories.

