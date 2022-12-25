Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘It's a Lot More of Headline Risks Than Anything Else': Analyst Maintains Bullish Outlook on Apple
Despite iPhone supply concerns from potential worker shortages amid a widespread Covid outbreak in China, one analyst remains bullish on Apple. Apple faces a lot more headline risks than anything else, said Angelo Zino, senior industry analyst at U.S.-based firm CFRA Research. Shares of the tech giant plunged to their...
Comments / 0