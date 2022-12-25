UGA Extension Henry County will be hosting the Journeyman Farmer Certificate Program, which is for those interested in starting a farm business or those who have recently begun farming and want to improve their operation. USDA defines a beginning farmer as anyone who has been farming less than ten years continuously. It consists of two parts: the Small Farm Business Planning and the Fruit and Vegetable Production Section. For more information on the program, see the following weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdh7pvbb.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO