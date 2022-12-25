ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Welcome Home: Empire Residences

By TownLift // Julie Snyder, INHABIT Park City Summit Sotheby's
 3 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Located on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, a development of luxury residences are being recognized as the premier ski-in/ski-out community in Deer Valley. The new construction of this Empire Residence is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo originally designed as the developer’s home. It’s l ocated directly at the Silver Strike Chairlift and steps away from the members-only Talisker Club .

The unit features a heated and private balcony equipped with an oversized hot tub and, of course, stunning views of the valley. Designed by Alder & Tweed, the interior selections are a timeless blend of contemporary elements and organic mountain materials. Hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a weathered stone accent wall, and a detailed cove-lighting ceiling design create an artistic yet comforting charm in this home.

The kitchen boasts a Wolf six burner gas range with griddle and custom hood, SubZero refrigerator and freezer, Asko dishwasher, and Wolf microwave. Luxury fixtures, specialty lighting, and Lutron electric blinds are found throughout the home.

From the moment you arrive, Empire Residences rewards you with a white glove experience with no detail left unnoticed. This amenity-rich property includes a front lobby with a concierge desk, après-ski fireside lounge and pub, fitness center, ski locker room, ski beach patio with outdoor fire pits, and underground parking with private storage for each residence.

If you are looking for even more access to exclusive amenities, t his residence also has a full Talisker Club membership available to purchase separately. The Talisker Club is an all-season private club that includes a top-ranked golf course, clubhouse, backcountry activities, fine and casual dining, luxury spas, state-of-the-art fitness centers, a ski clubhouse, kids’ clubs, social events, and much more. A rare opportunity for unparalleled luxury, convenience, and direct ski access lies ahead at 7697 Village Way.

Julie Snyder is an experienced real estate professional who serves as a lifestyle resource for clients looking to buy or sell in the Park City area, offering luxury real estate services backed by the power of a global brand. The founder of Inhabit Park City and a sales agent at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, Julie aims to understand her client’s needs and lifestyles before pairing them with carefully curated options that fulfill their criteria and wishes. Julie describes herself as honest, analytical, and passionate. Julie navigates Utah’s competitive real estate market easily by utilizing market data, strong negotiation skills, and effective communication. She views herself as a relocation specialist and proudly shares her deep local knowledge of the area’s schools, neighborhoods, restaurants, clubs, and outdoor experiences.

TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news.

