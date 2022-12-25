ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Holiday waste collection schedules around Southwest Florida

By Mariana Ortiz
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLe2g_0juDaA9700

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Wondering when to recycle all the Christmas wrapping or take out the holiday trash? Here you will find the schedules for trash and recycling pick up in your area.

Towns and cities in the area have different rules when it comes to trash collection on the holidays, and some are even off.

LEE COUNTY

  • Buckingham facilities open 6 a.m. – noon.
  • All Hendry County facilities open 7 a.m. – noon.

Topaz Court Household Chemical Waste and Reuse Center will be open from 8 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Jan. 7.

All garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in unincorporated Lee County, the City of Bonita Springs, the Village of Estero and the Town of Fort Myers Beach will continue on the regular collection days through the holidays. This is because the holidays fall on the weekends.

Christmas trees that have had the stand and all lights and decorations removed, including tinsel, can be set out with regular yard waste and will be ground into mulch. All wrapping paper, except metallic, or glittery paper is recyclable – along with cardboard boxes. Plastic ribbons, bows and lights are not recyclable.

For more information contact Lee County Solid Waste – (239) 533-8000

No Content Available

CAPE CORAL

Waste Pro will not provide services on Christmas Day nor New Year’s Day.

COLLIER COUNTY

Recycling Drop-Off Centers will be closed from Saturday, December 24 through Monday, December 26. They will also be closed on Monday, January 2.

No curbside collection on Christmas. If your collection falls on one of these holidays, your trash, recycling, bulky items, and yard waste will be a collection on your next scheduled day.

The Landfill and Immokalee Transfer Station will remain open for the holiday season.

NAPLES

The City of Naples collects solid waste on all holidays except for New Year’s Day, July Fourth, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. If your normal collection day is on one of those holidays, we will pick up your waste the following da.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

No residential curbside service or special pick-ups of electronics and bulky items on the holidays

Christmas Tree recycled

Residential curbside tree collection will take place the first two weeks following Christmas on customers’ scheduled collection day.

When placing trees on the curb for collection, customers should follow these guidelines:

  • •Remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands, and place your
  • tree on the curb for recycling.
  • •Place trees that are undecorated or do not have artificial snow and colorings at the curb.
  • •Trees taller than six feet must be cut in half.
  • •Please note that trees decorated with artificial snow cannot be recycled. Your trash collector will collect them.
  • •Residents that live in multi-family complexes should contact their property manager for proper disposal.

HENDRY COUNTY

Residents should place their waste curbside on their regular pick-up days.

GLADES COUNTY

Call the Solid Waste Department: (863) 946-6000

DESOTO COUNTY

When a designated holiday occurs on a weekday, household collection occurs one day later than normal for the remainder of the week.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Hundreds of boats up for auction at salvage yard along Burnt Store Road

Hundreds of boats are lined up, all damaged by Ian, off of Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County. The boats are all up for sale, and people are waiting to buy them. Cooper Capital Speciality Salvage, on behalf of a couple of insurance companies, is facilitating the sale of the boats. It is like a boat show for people who like do-it-yourself projects.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral hardware store hindered by construction

Construction is causing a big headache for Family Hardware, a Cape Coral business with its front parking lot completely blocked off from road access. Currently, the only way to get to Family Hardware, located at 622 SE 4th Terrace, is by driving through an alley behind the building. The construction along Southeast 47th Terrace started Wednesday morning and immediately halted business.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Officials provide tips for safe disposal during holiday season

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office suggest residents hold onto their holiday gift boxes for safety precaution. With the holiday season coming to an end, if you have recently purchased a TV, laptop, or other valuable items as a Christmas gift, it’s best not to throw your empty cardboard boxes outside of your driveway and leave them in plain sight for everyone to see what you were gifted. Last year, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Waste Pro by providing several locations to dispose of your boxes.
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken salad franchise owners fly through first three locations

Despite construction delays, finding team members to fill spots has been relatively easy, allowing the new Chicken Salad Chick locations to open quickly. A Fort Myers couple is popping out new Chicken Salad Chick locations at a rapid rate. Since opening their first location in Fort Myers three months ago,...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Cool overnight, with warmer weather coming soon

Though Southwest Florida will see another night of below-average temperatures, a warming trend is on the way in the 7-day forecast. Tonight, as sky conditions stay clear to mostly clear, lows are expected to slide into the mid and upper 40s. Fort Myers and Cape Coral will cool to 48 degrees, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte will drop down to 46 degrees, and Naples and Marco Island will drop to around 49 and 50 degrees.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Year’s Eve events across SWFL

New Year’s Eve is around the corner, which means friends and loved ones will get together and celebrate through midnight to usher in 2023. Fireworks will light up the night sky, champagne will be toasted at midnight, and downtown Fort Myers will be filled with people ready to ring in the new year.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy