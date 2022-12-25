Read full article on original website
Family stranded at Oakland International lucks into ride home to Tahoe
OAKLAND -- Traveling continues to be a nightmare as people across the Bay Area try anything and everything to get home before the New Year. But one family with little hope to make it home for several days stumbled upon a holiday miracle at the Oakland Airport Tuesday when a complete stranger offered to lend a hand. "Finding out there's no trains to get home and so we're trying to figure out where to sleep tonight and how were going to finish this journey to get home and get back to work," Trish Valceschini told CBS News Bay Area. Trish and her family...
Santa Clara brings back parking permit enforcement
Santa Clara residents might find an unexpected new year surprise—they’ll need permits again to park in overcrowded areas. Residents on more than 50 streets, including neighborhoods near the Alameda, Levi’s Stadium and Rivermark Plaza, pay for street parking permits to prevent non-residents at nearby businesses from parking in the area. Santa Clara stopped enforcing permit requirements during the pandemic due to city staffing issues, but that changes on Jan. 2. when police begin citing cars without permits.
Atmospheric river pummels North Bay causing flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
From flooded roadways to power outages, the Bay Area's strongest storm of the season dumped several inches of rain across the region early Tuesday morning.
Roof collapses at Big 5 in San Ramon in heavy rain
SAN RAMON, Calif. - Part of the roof collapsed at a Big 5 in San Ramon early Tuesday morning, and several other stores in the same strip mall were also red-tagged during the heavy rainfall. San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District spokesman Ron Marley said that crews responded the store...
New Year brings new Bay Area toll-payment assistance programs
Free crossings for eligible veterans begin Jan. 1, penalty-waiver program coming. Dec. 27, 2022 – The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) and the Golden Gate Bridge District today announced two new bridge toll assistance programs that will benefit customers from lower-income households as well as eligible military veterans, beginning in 2023.
Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
Vandalism Suspected in Outage That Left SF Neighborhood Without Power
San Francisco’s Public Utilities Commission is investigating a power cut that may have been caused by vandalism. The Treasure Island power cut affected the whole island early Tuesday morning. Power has since been restored. It comes after a number of high-profile power cuts were caused by vandalism in Washington...
A Day of Atmospheric River Calamities Was Just the Tip of the Iceberg
Tuesday was full of storm-created surprises as the atmospheric river starts its run. A San Ramon sporting goods store’s roof collapsed. Monstrous waves with 20-foot crests are crashing against the coast in Marin County. Flooding slowed morning commutes creating a 3-mile backup on the Highway 101 in Monterey County.
Search for Bay Area fisherman suspended, authorities say
Wil Chebib has been missing after reportedly going fishing on Christmas Day. He is described as 5-foot-6 with a shaved head.
Golden Gate Bridge 'sings' again due to atmospheric river
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge came alive this weekend, thanks in large part to the atmospheric river that brought plenty of rain and heavy winds to the Bay Area. Wind gusts, which were expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour according to the National Weather Service, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to emit a whistling noise. The eerie noise first went viral on social media in June 2020,...
San Francisco Bakery Pilots Driverless Delivery
Driverless technology company Faction Technology Inc., has teamed up with its first partner, Cocola Bakery, to offer driverless delivery to portions of the San Francisco Bay Area. Since July the bakery has been using Faction to deliver to its customers around the metro region. Deliveries are made in lightweight, electric...
Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance
HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
Bay Area Family Loses $10K Jamaica Trip in Winter Weather Travel Chaos
A Bay Area family say they’ve lost their entire $10,000 vacation due to air travel chaos as they tried to leave SFO for a Jamaica trip. Their itinerary was a complex web of independent reservations that all fell apart the moment their first flight from SFO to Miami via Southwest Airlines was canceled Tuesday morning.
Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several viewers and city officials have advised of the current storm's effects on people in Santa Cruz County. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Buena Vista Drive has flooded and is closed on Tuesday in Watsonville. The Sheriff's Office also asks people to maintain weather awareness and prepare for The post Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures appeared first on KION546.
Video of BART passengers being sprayed with fire extinguisher being investigated
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A video originally posted on TikTok that appears to show someone on BART blasting a car full of passengers with a fire extinguisher is being investigated by BART Police. The BART Police Department and its Criminal Investigations Division is aware of the video and is working to recover station and train […]
Christmas day flight cancellations cause travel nightmares across Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. - More than 250 Christmas day flights were canceled or delayed across all Bay Area airports. By 8:30pm Sunday, 100 flights were canceled at San Jose International Airport, 90 were canceled at SFO, and 82 were canceled at Oakland International Airport. Part of the problem had to...
Storm updates: BART delays possible, flood advisory issued for SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Flood Advisory remains for San Francisco and BART is warning of delays, even as the heaviest rain falling on the Bay Area begins to give way to more intermittent showers. Heavy downpours arrived overnight Monday into Tuesday and continued through the morning. Across the Bay Area, the storm has downed […]
The East Bay’s saddest restaurant closures of 2022
It’s not too surprising that the closure of 35-year-old tapas bar Cesar was our readers’ top pick in this category: its loyal (and high-profile) fan base, its reliable food and drinks and an arguable David-and-Goliath narrative behind its eviction by master tenant Chez Panisse all made this a story that was followed across the country. The good news for those saddened by the shutdown: the folks behind Cesar are vowing a return, but haven’t confirmed where or when yet. That’s something to look forward in 2023, as is the new spot— in Alice Waters’s words, a “welcoming restaurant and bar” — that will open in the former Cesar space.
Elderly female stuck in Berkeley fire: Firefighter's union
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland firefighters have been called into Berkeley to assist their own fire department, which is battling a fire there, according to a tweet. The fire is at the 2900 block of Shasta Road, the tweet, from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 55, stated. Oakland’s Engine 8 is providing […]
Stolen U-haul containing prized Leonard Peltier statue recovered
OAKLAND, Calif. - A U-Haul truck that was stolen last week, containing a monumental sculpture representing imprisoned Native American activist Leonard Peltier, was found Tuesday. The truck was spotted in Oakland by a jogger who had seen KTVU's coverage of the missing truck, according to Roberto Martinez, exhibitions director at...
