ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers

We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
BENTONVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Search continues for missing man in national park

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The National Park Service says the search for a missing man continues. According to a release, James Alan Cattley of North Garden was reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, located near mile marker 94 on Skyline Drive, on...
LURAY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Wanda Fox Bryant (1946 – 2022)

Wanda Fox Bryant, 76, of Front Royal, passed into Glory on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital. Pastor John Kenney will conduct a memorial service at LifePoint Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:00 pm. A time for family and friends will be at 11:00 am. Wanda...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Virginia Mercury

Students, stand up for your rights

By Patrick Brady After the Virginia Department of Education spent over two years dancing around implementing model policies to improve accessibility for transgender youth in Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin reversed the increasing flow of LGBTQ+ freedoms by introducing stricter laws concerning transgender youth in public schools. Many Americans think the fight for queer rights finished […] The post Students, stand up for your rights appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Nancy Benner (1954 – 2022)

Nancy Benner (68) of Edinburg, VA, previously of Front Royal, VA, passed away peacefully at home from Alzheimer’s on 12/10/22. Born in Alexandria, VA, in 1954, she spent her childhood in Pimmit Hills, VA, and Manassas, VA, where she was a Girl Scout. As a youth, she was very determined and was known to argue with her parents about bedtimes until she left for college. As a teenager, she was the only person her brother knew who loved to work the late shift because it meant she got to stay up late without opposition. She was not academic, but she loved to read and learn.
EDINBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Florline “Marie” North (1940 – 2022)

Florline “Marie” North, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, Virginia. A funeral service will be held for Marie at 1 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell Officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Willis Chapel Cemetery. The Family will receive guests for a visitation on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cardinalnews.org

Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community

First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
tysonsreporter.com

FCPD tells officers to watch out for ‘swatting,’ as Virginia considers bill making it a crime

The Fairfax County Police Department has revised how its officers respond to “swatting” after seeing a noticeable uptick in such incidents in recent years. “Swatting” is a form of harassment involving false 911 calls that are intended to draw a heavy law enforcement response, such as a SWAT team, putting the target in a potentially life-threatening situation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

New Year, new hourly wage for the DMV

The minimum wage for employees in D.C., Virginia and Maryland will go up starting Jan. 1. Under Maryland law, the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.50 an hour to $13.25 an hour. In 2024, the wage is scheduled to increase again, to $14 an hour. Tipped workers in...
MARYLAND STATE
PennLive.com

Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple

Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy