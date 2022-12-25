Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
pagevalleynews.com
Proceeds from sale of Luray home to benefit local hospital and local SPCA chapter
LURAY — Although the housing market may have slowed from a fever pitch for sellers in recent years, one recent sale in Luray benefitted two local non-profit organizations in Page County. Rita Hawkins Short was a longtime supporter of both the SPCA and the local hospital. “I fondly recall...
royalexaminer.com
Grant allows teachers to further education with computer science certification
Laurel Ridge Community College is a partner in a Virginia Department of Education Advancing Computer Science Education Grant (ACSE) that will enable a group of Shenandoah Valley school teachers to earn an endorsement to teach computer science classes at no cost to them. For the second time, the college is...
royalexaminer.com
To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers
We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
cbs19news
Search continues for missing man in national park
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The National Park Service says the search for a missing man continues. According to a release, James Alan Cattley of North Garden was reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, located near mile marker 94 on Skyline Drive, on...
royalexaminer.com
Wanda Fox Bryant (1946 – 2022)
Wanda Fox Bryant, 76, of Front Royal, passed into Glory on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital. Pastor John Kenney will conduct a memorial service at LifePoint Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:00 pm. A time for family and friends will be at 11:00 am. Wanda...
Students, stand up for your rights
By Patrick Brady After the Virginia Department of Education spent over two years dancing around implementing model policies to improve accessibility for transgender youth in Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin reversed the increasing flow of LGBTQ+ freedoms by introducing stricter laws concerning transgender youth in public schools. Many Americans think the fight for queer rights finished […] The post Students, stand up for your rights appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
royalexaminer.com
Nancy Benner (1954 – 2022)
Nancy Benner (68) of Edinburg, VA, previously of Front Royal, VA, passed away peacefully at home from Alzheimer’s on 12/10/22. Born in Alexandria, VA, in 1954, she spent her childhood in Pimmit Hills, VA, and Manassas, VA, where she was a Girl Scout. As a youth, she was very determined and was known to argue with her parents about bedtimes until she left for college. As a teenager, she was the only person her brother knew who loved to work the late shift because it meant she got to stay up late without opposition. She was not academic, but she loved to read and learn.
royalexaminer.com
Florline “Marie” North (1940 – 2022)
Florline “Marie” North, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, Virginia. A funeral service will be held for Marie at 1 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell Officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Willis Chapel Cemetery. The Family will receive guests for a visitation on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
WUSA
Falls Church man killed after falling through frozen was an Afghan refugee
19-year-old Shahzada Zadran died after he fell through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. His family said he just came to the U.S. in September.
West Virginia destination requiring masks indoors again
A popular West Virginia destination is requiring guests to wear masks indoors again.
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
Police ID Teen Who Plunged Through Frozen Pond Leading To Icy Death In Virginia
Police have identified the Virginia teenager who fell to his death through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. Falls Church resident Shahzada Zadran, 19, was playing on a pond in the 60000 block of Erinblair Loop in Haymarket with a group of others when he went through the ice, a…
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
Metro News
Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
Five juveniles arrested in connection to Manassas pickaxe robberies
Prince William County police have now arrested five teenage boys in connection to a twin set of robberies in Manassas last month.
tysonsreporter.com
FCPD tells officers to watch out for ‘swatting,’ as Virginia considers bill making it a crime
The Fairfax County Police Department has revised how its officers respond to “swatting” after seeing a noticeable uptick in such incidents in recent years. “Swatting” is a form of harassment involving false 911 calls that are intended to draw a heavy law enforcement response, such as a SWAT team, putting the target in a potentially life-threatening situation.
WTOP
New Year, new hourly wage for the DMV
The minimum wage for employees in D.C., Virginia and Maryland will go up starting Jan. 1. Under Maryland law, the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.50 an hour to $13.25 an hour. In 2024, the wage is scheduled to increase again, to $14 an hour. Tipped workers in...
SWAT team aids in hostage rescue at Virginia residence
Herndon Police are negotiating a barricade situation at a Hemlock Court apartment.
Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple
Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
Maryland State Police assists in rescuing 35-year-old hiker in Washington County
A Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter assisted with the rescue of an injured hiker from a remote portion of Maryland Heights, above the Potomac River on Tuesday.
