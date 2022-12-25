Nancy Benner (68) of Edinburg, VA, previously of Front Royal, VA, passed away peacefully at home from Alzheimer’s on 12/10/22. Born in Alexandria, VA, in 1954, she spent her childhood in Pimmit Hills, VA, and Manassas, VA, where she was a Girl Scout. As a youth, she was very determined and was known to argue with her parents about bedtimes until she left for college. As a teenager, she was the only person her brother knew who loved to work the late shift because it meant she got to stay up late without opposition. She was not academic, but she loved to read and learn.

EDINBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO