Motorhome total loss after fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A motorhome is a total loss after a fire Tuesday night, according to the Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Crews from the Placer Hills Fire Protection District also responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Person hit, killed by vehicle in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department has launched an investigation after a deadly accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Police said they've closed Cordelia Road between Beck Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for the investigation. Few details surrounding crash have been released at this time. For now, police said...
Man killed in Sutter County Christmas night crash identified

YUBA CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released more information Tuesday after a deadly Christmas night crash in Sutter County. They say the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, was at fault in the head-on collision – and that both vehicles had empty containers of alcohol in them.
4 arrested after Elk Grove police chase ends in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. — Four people were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase from Elk Grove to Vallejo. According to CHP Golden Gate, Elk Grove police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle when the chase began. CHP Solano took over the chase, which ended on westbound Interstate...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person was killed and three were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Fire crews are on scene in the area of E Tabor and Railroad Avenue. Eastbound and westbound E. Tabor is closed...
Deputies seeking whereabouts of at-risk missing Carmichael woman

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since 10 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies said 84-year-old Alice Kroese was supposed be back around 1 p.m. after she left her home in Carmichael to take care of her horses in Granite Bay. However, she did not return and her whereabouts aren't known.
More resources open up for homeless amid rain, cold temps in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With more rain and cold temperatures on the way, both the city and county of Sacramento are activating additional resources for those who are homeless. Sacramento County is activating their weather respite motel sheltering. Partners go out into the community and help those experiencing homelessness reserve a spot.
Sacramento police: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE: The Sacramento Police Department updated its post around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday saying she was found safe. The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help in finding an at-risk 13-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon. Jayda Brown is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a...
Garage fire leaves 8 adults, 1 child displaced in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Nine people were displaced after a residential fire in North Highlands Thursday evening. The fire took place in a garage that had been converted to a living space, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. There were no injuries reported, but eight adults and one child...
Vallejo man arrested in deadly Christmas Eve DUI crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A deadly vehicle crash in Fairfield near East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue Saturday led police to arrest Dominic Lyons of Vallejo under suspicion of drunk driving. According to Fairfield police, two vehicles collided around 10:15 p.m. Christmas Eve and three people inside one of the...
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
