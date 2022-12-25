CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since 10 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies said 84-year-old Alice Kroese was supposed be back around 1 p.m. after she left her home in Carmichael to take care of her horses in Granite Bay. However, she did not return and her whereabouts aren't known.

CARMICHAEL, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO