Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Woman dies from injuries after Christmas fire at North Highlands home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage of the house fire. A woman critically injured in a North Highlands house fire Christmas morning has died. According to the Sacramento County Coroner, she was 22-year-old Tizita Abdrazak, also known by friends and family as...
Motorhome total loss after fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A motorhome is a total loss after a fire Tuesday night, according to the Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Crews from the Placer Hills Fire Protection District also responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Update | Elderly woman dead after catching fire at senior living facility from lit cigarette
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — 9:30 p.m. Update:. Sacramento Metro Fire officials said the Golden Pond Retirement Community resident who caught on fire Monday has died. Described as an elderly woman, a spokesperson for Metro Fire said they suspect the fire started from a lit cigarette. Officials also suspect the...
Person hit, killed by vehicle in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department has launched an investigation after a deadly accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Police said they've closed Cordelia Road between Beck Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for the investigation. Few details surrounding crash have been released at this time. For now, police said...
Man killed in Sutter County Christmas night crash identified
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released more information Tuesday after a deadly Christmas night crash in Sutter County. They say the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, was at fault in the head-on collision – and that both vehicles had empty containers of alcohol in them.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sutter County Christmas night crash
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is dead after a head-on collision Christmas night in Sutter County. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. on S George Washington Boulevard near Bogue Road. CHP says an 18-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang when she...
'Doing what men gotta do' | A son, father, grandfather storm prep to protect Nevada County home
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Flooding remains a growing concern as more wet storms are forecast to have excessive rainfall and runoff, potentially threatening flooding of rivers, creeks and streams. Regularly flooded cities and residents are preparing ahead of the storms with sandbagging stations. Angelo Martino and his nearly 2-year-old...
4 arrested after Elk Grove police chase ends in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. — Four people were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase from Elk Grove to Vallejo. According to CHP Golden Gate, Elk Grove police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle when the chase began. CHP Solano took over the chase, which ended on westbound Interstate...
More than 40 vehicles broken into overnight around Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after several dozen vehicles were broken into early Tuesday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, they received reports of car break-ins in the 2300 block of American River Drive, near the American River Commons apartment complex. Officers found around 47 vehicles in...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person was killed and three were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Fire crews are on scene in the area of E Tabor and Railroad Avenue. Eastbound and westbound E. Tabor is closed...
Deputies seeking whereabouts of at-risk missing Carmichael woman
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since 10 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies said 84-year-old Alice Kroese was supposed be back around 1 p.m. after she left her home in Carmichael to take care of her horses in Granite Bay. However, she did not return and her whereabouts aren't known.
More resources open up for homeless amid rain, cold temps in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With more rain and cold temperatures on the way, both the city and county of Sacramento are activating additional resources for those who are homeless. Sacramento County is activating their weather respite motel sheltering. Partners go out into the community and help those experiencing homelessness reserve a spot.
Sacramento police: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE: The Sacramento Police Department updated its post around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday saying she was found safe. The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help in finding an at-risk 13-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon. Jayda Brown is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a...
Garage fire leaves 8 adults, 1 child displaced in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Nine people were displaced after a residential fire in North Highlands Thursday evening. The fire took place in a garage that had been converted to a living space, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. There were no injuries reported, but eight adults and one child...
List: Where sandbags are available ahead of more wintry weather
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — With more storms on the horizon, many counties in the Sacramento area are offering sandbags or sandbag-filling stations to the people who live there. Flooding remains a growing concern due to excessive rainfall and runoff putting pressure on rivers, creeks and streams. To find a...
Suspect attempts to escape Sacramento jail through ventilation system
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown attempted to escape a holding cell through the ventilation system Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was "quickly caught" between 3:45 and 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The suspect has since been safely removed...
Man suspected in Fairfield robbery, shooting arrested during traffic stop
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A suspect who has been on the run since October was booked into the Solano County jail in connection to a robbery and shooting, Fairfield Police Department announced Wednesday. Police said Juan Estrada Salgado, 32 of Fairfield, was arrested without incident on Dec. 22 during a...
Vallejo man arrested in deadly Christmas Eve DUI crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A deadly vehicle crash in Fairfield near East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue Saturday led police to arrest Dominic Lyons of Vallejo under suspicion of drunk driving. According to Fairfield police, two vehicles collided around 10:15 p.m. Christmas Eve and three people inside one of the...
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
No one hurt after fire at Victorian-style house in Midtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Midtown Sacramento house went up in flames Thursday evening as firefighters battled a blaze along the 1500 block of Q Street. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, crews did a fire attack as smoke and fire showed from the attic of the building. Sacramento Fire...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0