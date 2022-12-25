Read full article on original website
Residential home sales slowdown statewide
According to a recently released report by Florida Realtors Association, the November statewide median single-family home sale price was $400,000, a 12% year over year increase and townhouses and condo median sales price, $310,000, a 19.2% year over year increase. In the same report, Ocala/Marion County’s November median sale price...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida
8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Citrus County Chronicle
City of Inverness: Hens, affordable housing and Country Jam
For the City of Inverness, 2022 was a year of progress, some setbacks, but a lot of change. The most recent change for the city was the election of Crystal Lizanich as a new City Council member.
Villages Daily Sun
Target, Home Depot and more coming to the area
The Villages and surrounding areas continue to be the place for big-box stores to open. More well-known, big businesses have announced they are opening locations in The Villages and Wildwood in recent months, with major stores like Target and Home Depot leading the way. Target is coming to Trailwinds Village in Wildwood, and a Home Depot also is expected to open in Wildwood soon. Earlier this year, it also was announced that a Hobby Lobby location is opening in Buffalo Ridge Plaza next year.
villages-news.com
Builder seeks more time after showdown with residents fighting housing development
A builder is seeking more time to present a plan for a housing development after losing a round in front of a planning and zoning board. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round earlier this month when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s denial of the proposed development is not binding and the project was to be considered next week by the full Lady Lake Commission.
WCJB
A Marion County business owner is one of thousands of people whose Southwest Airlines flight was canceled
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the country. Mike Sage is the tour guide and owner of Silver Springs Kayaking, LLC. he was in Connecticut visiting his family for Christmas and was headed back to give tours. “I got a cancellation notice from Southwest...
Commissioners will consider pausing future development approvals
At a Dec. 21 special meeting of the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Kathy Bryant asked that the board set a time to discuss pumping the brakes on approving proposed developments considering the county’s increasingly stressed infrastructure or the budget to improve it. “I would like to...
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County welcomes parkway in 2022, but says no to turnpike
Citrus County Commissioners spent much of 2022 tackling issues such as the Florida Turnpike extension, county administrator search and a monthslong dispute over library displays. It was the turnpike discussion that will resonate in Citrus County for years to come. The idea of extending Florida’s Turnpike between Wildwood and U.S....
hernandosun.com
Progress of the Good Neighbor Trail Connector Overpass
Over the last several weeks, the Good Neighbor Trail connector overpass has been taking shape and is starting to look like an overpass. The overpass is being constructed at the southwest corner of Cobb Road and 50. It will go over SR 50 just south of the intersection of 50 and Cobb Road and land bikers between the Hardees restaurant and Tractor Supply.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco school construction adds options, addresses growth
As 2023 approaches, Pasco County Schools is working on projects to add two new schools and to expand an existing one. The new construction projects involve Kirkland Ranch K-8, at 33137 Innovation Drive, in Wesley Chapel, and Angeline Academy of Innovation, at 8916 Angeline School Way, in Land O’ Lakes.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Ginger West left a lifetime impact on Citrus County
Citrus County must keep Ginger West’s memory alive by continuing the mission of the Family Resource Center. Ginger West the founder and executive director of the Citrus County Family Resource Center died on Dec. 18, 2022. Undoubtedly, she went directly to Heaven, to see her Lord and to be reunited with her husband, John West, who died in 2001.
villages-news.com
New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Utilities rescinds boil water notice for several communities
Marion County Utilities has rescinded the boil water notice for the Cedar Hills, Double Gate, and Hawks Landing communities. The precautionary boil water notice was issued on Monday, December 26 due to a temporary drop in water pressure. According to Marion County Utilities, bacteriological surveys were conducted, and satisfactory results have been reported by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
villages-news.com
Sumter County designated as critical habit for endangered Florida bristle fern
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is designating approximately 4,195 acres on 10 parcels as critical habitat for the rare Florida bristle fern under the Endangered Species Act. . The Florida bristle fern is a tiny bright green mat-forming plant that grows in rock solution holes that create humid microclimates like...
villages-news.com
Residents urged to protect their homes during hard freeze in The Villages
Residents are urged to protect their homes during the anticipated hard freeze in The Villages. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 25 degrees on Saturday and Sunday morning and 29 degrees on Monday morning. Don’t forget to:. • Turn off, pick up and put away outside hoses...
hernandosun.com
Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions
The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor arrested on fraud charge after taking money without completing work
A 50-year-old contractor from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of taking $4,000 from the victim without completing the work that was agreed upon in their contract. On Sunday, December 11, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to...
One more frigid night before temperatures in Central Florida begin to rise
ORLANDO, Fla. — Another chilly night is ahead for much of Central Florida before temperatures will begin to rise again this week. For the fourth night in a row, Marion County will be under a freeze warning with freezing temperatures possible overnight. The rest of Central Florida won’t be...
The Laker/Lutz News
He was behind the scenes, seemingly everywhere, in Pasco County
Rudy Jones was the man who kept the county’s generators, alarm systems and elevators running. He would come to work early and stay late, as needed — to make sure that the daily business of government was not disrupted. He often worked behind the scenes, but his work...
