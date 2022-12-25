Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Game Preview: Florida State vs. Oklahoma
Will the Seminoles end their season on a high note against the Sooners?
What Are Florida's Biggest Remaining Needs After the Early Signing Period?
Assessing the Gators' four most pressing positional needs following the 2023 early signing period, with high school and transfer prospects to keep in mind entering the offseason.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU vs. Oklahoma one day away, Latson earns 7th straight ACC honor
Florida State officially announced the addition of transfer portal defensive lineman Braden Fiske on Tuesday, the latest transfer talent to join the Seminoles (who hold the No. 1 transfer class, according to 247Sports). “I’m fired up to have Braden joining our program,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “He has been...
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Taking a look at the series history between FSU vs. Oklahoma
Florida State, looking to take the next step towards winning a national title, with a game against the Oklahoma Sooners being that first move. A plot point that now is occurring for the fourth time since 2000 and multiple times over the course of the series’ history, FSU and Oklahoma have met on the football field seven times overall with the Sooners leading the all-time series 6-1.
Grading Florida State's 2023 offensive recruiting class after the Early Signing Period
The Early Signing Period has come and gone and Florida State did pretty well for itself. The Seminoles currently stand with the nation's No. 19 high school recruiting class -- with 17 signees in the boat -- along with the nation's No. 2 overall Transfer Portal recruiting class with six transfer pledges.
Full comments from Mike Norvell at the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl Media Day
Everything Norvell said on Monday afternoon to begin bowl week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Terrion Arnold delivers incredible gesture to high school janitor: 'You're a great dude'
Terrion Arnold not only has a great giving spirit, the Alabama defensive back has a long memory of those who were with him in his younger days. Arnold shared how he went back to his old high school in Florida to make good on a promise he made his janitor.
Thomasville, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Thomasville. The Miller County High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on December 27, 2022, 17:30:00. The Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Monroe Comprehensive High School on December 28, 2022, 10:00:00.
theapopkavoice.com
Florida announces new design of UF specialty license plate
TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the University of Florida specialty license plate has been redesigned. The newly redesigned plate is now available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state. Floridians who wish to purchase the newly redesigned plate may do so at their local tax collector's office or license plate agency. They are advised to contact their local office to ensure stock is available before visiting.
Secretary of state makes official call for special election
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office gave official notice Wednesday of a Special Election that will be held on Jan. 31 in Colquitt, Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties for Georgia Senate District 11 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke. A runoff, if needed, would be held on Feb. 28.
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Tuesday, Dec. 27
The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency (IA) recently held a meeting in which the board unanimously approved an expanded historical survey related to the New Hope Cemetery. The cemetery has been identified as a part of the Northeast Gateway Cultural Survey Project. Get the details. On Dec.27, a group of local pastors...
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
VyStar Credit Union Opens New Branch, Contact Center Hub in Tallahassee. VyStar Credit Union is proud to announce its second Tallahassee branch is now open at 3208 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308, continuing the credit union’s efforts to better serve residents in the Florida Panhandle. Tallahassee-Mahan Drive, VyStar’s 68th full-service branch, will also house a regional Contact Center, adding 25 jobs to the area. Additionally, a Starbucks Coffee® will open onsite in 2023, providing an even more enjoyable experience for members who visit the branch.
Gadsden County to host New Year's brunch
In celebration of New Year's, Gadsden County will be holding a New Year's brunch on Sunday, January 1.
wtxl.com
Monday morning First to Know forecast (12/26/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — I hope you had a wonderful holiday weekend. We're off to yet another cold and dry start to our day with temperatures remaining below freezing throughout our area until the early morning hours. The abundant sunshine we will experience today will warm our temperatures up slightly as the day progresses, but forecast highs are only expected to near the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will plummet to frigid temperatures again into the overnight hours.
WALB 10
Still no answers, leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety is important ahead of frigid temperatures in South Georgia this holiday weekend.
WCTV
One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left a woman dead in a parking lot. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Terra Lake Apartments at 1375 Pullen Road, according to TPD. No arrests have been made as of this update. Eyewitness...
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
Tallahassee Pastors host city-wide prayer as a call to action to stop violence
On December 27, a group of local pastors will gather and plan out what will be a city-wide prayer.
WCTV
Fatal bicycle accident shuts down Geddie Road Tuesday evening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal accident involving a bicycle shut down Geddie Road just North of Blountstown Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. According to FHP, the victim was a 57-year-old Tallahassee man. FHP says the cyclist and a...
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Dec. 26
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After another frigid start in the upper teens to low 20s, we warmed up into the 50s this afternoon. While it will not be as cold tonight, we will still have a moderate freeze as temps drop into the mid-20s inland. With clear skies and calm winds, widespread frost is likely. We’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants again, but not as much of a frozen pipe threat.
Comments / 0