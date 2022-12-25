ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Matchups and Memories: Taking a look at the series history between FSU vs. Oklahoma

Florida State, looking to take the next step towards winning a national title, with a game against the Oklahoma Sooners being that first move. A plot point that now is occurring for the fourth time since 2000 and multiple times over the course of the series’ history, FSU and Oklahoma have met on the football field seven times overall with the Sooners leading the all-time series 6-1.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Florida announces new design of UF specialty license plate

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the University of Florida specialty license plate has been redesigned. The newly redesigned plate is now available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state. Floridians who wish to purchase the newly redesigned plate may do so at their local tax collector's office or license plate agency. They are advised to contact their local office to ensure stock is available before visiting.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Tuesday, Dec. 27

The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency (IA) recently held a meeting in which the board unanimously approved an expanded historical survey related to the New Hope Cemetery. The cemetery has been identified as a part of the Northeast Gateway Cultural Survey Project. Get the details. On Dec.27, a group of local pastors...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

VyStar Credit Union Opens New Branch, Contact Center Hub in Tallahassee. VyStar Credit Union is proud to announce its second Tallahassee branch is now open at 3208 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308, continuing the credit union’s efforts to better serve residents in the Florida Panhandle. Tallahassee-Mahan Drive, VyStar’s 68th full-service branch, will also house a regional Contact Center, adding 25 jobs to the area. Additionally, a Starbucks Coffee® will open onsite in 2023, providing an even more enjoyable experience for members who visit the branch.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Monday morning First to Know forecast (12/26/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — I hope you had a wonderful holiday weekend. We're off to yet another cold and dry start to our day with temperatures remaining below freezing throughout our area until the early morning hours. The abundant sunshine we will experience today will warm our temperatures up slightly as the day progresses, but forecast highs are only expected to near the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will plummet to frigid temperatures again into the overnight hours.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left a woman dead in a parking lot. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Terra Lake Apartments at 1375 Pullen Road, according to TPD. No arrests have been made as of this update. Eyewitness...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Fatal bicycle accident shuts down Geddie Road Tuesday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal accident involving a bicycle shut down Geddie Road just North of Blountstown Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. According to FHP, the victim was a 57-year-old Tallahassee man. FHP says the cyclist and a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Dec. 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After another frigid start in the upper teens to low 20s, we warmed up into the 50s this afternoon. While it will not be as cold tonight, we will still have a moderate freeze as temps drop into the mid-20s inland. With clear skies and calm winds, widespread frost is likely. We’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants again, but not as much of a frozen pipe threat.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

