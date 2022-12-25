ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frostproof, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida officer fired, accused of dragging woman from car

A Tampa police officer has been fired, accused of dragging a woman from his patrol car. Patrol Officer Gregory Damon was terminated after an investigation found he "violated multiple policies" while booking an inmate into the Orient Road Jail in Tampa, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout

A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart. Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing Winter Springs, Florida, teen found safe: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Update: The statewide alert for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Winter Springs has been canceled after the teen was found safe, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Original story below:. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Seminole County girl.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected shoplifter arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy

A suspected shoplifter was arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy. Brandi Nicole McLeod, 44, of Lake Panasoffkee, was tracked down at about 6 p.m. in a vehicle near Kohl’s, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers began searching for her after Best Buy employees reported she’d left the store with stolen merchandise, including a Boost mobile Samsung phone, a white portable speaker and a black Galaxy S22 phone case with a total value of $297.97.
LADY LAKE, FL
Lakeland Gazette

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UPDATE

On Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at Providence Reserve Loop, in reference to a shooting. On scene, officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds near the outdoor courtyard. Officers immediately began securing the location and rendering aid until emergency medical responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. Both victims were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with critical injuries.
LAKELAND, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 21 near Cove in reference to a break-in. Deputies responded to a report of stolen property from an area on Ransom Road. Deputies responded to a report of stolen...
POLK COUNTY, FL

