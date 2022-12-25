Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida officer fired, accused of dragging woman from car
A Tampa police officer has been fired, accused of dragging a woman from his patrol car. Patrol Officer Gregory Damon was terminated after an investigation found he "violated multiple policies" while booking an inmate into the Orient Road Jail in Tampa, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday.
fox35orlando.com
Lockdown at Orlando VA Medical Center sparked by Florida man in stolen semi: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who reportedly barricaded himself inside a stolen semi-truck (with no trailer) on the property of the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was taken into custody late Monday night. Edward Dial, 45, was arrested by deputies of the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO)...
Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
fox35orlando.com
Florida family wants change after 11-year-old hit while crossing Orange County intersection
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Just days after Christmas, an 11-year-old was hit and injured crossing an intersection on a brand-new bike he received as a gift, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Troopers said the boy was hit by a car while crossing Aloma Avenue on Tuesday. The boy's...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man beat roommate's raccoon with hammer, threatens to kill neighbor with sewing needle: affidavit
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly beat his roommate's pet raccoon and threatened to kill the roommate and a neighbor. Tevin Williams, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated animal cruelty. Deputies with...
Florida man killed during fight over alleged extramarital affair
A man died after getting stabbed during a fight in Ellenton early Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
villages-news.com
Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout
A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart. Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.
Polk deputies: Man found dead inside home by friend on Christmas Day
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was reportedly found dead inside his home on Christmas Day. The Lake Wales man was found by a friend on Dec. 25 inside his home at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park, located at 5137 North Scenic Highway.
Argument at Orange County convenience store leads to stabbing, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — [Editors note: WFTV originally reported that this incident involved a shooting, but has since received updated information from Orange County Sheriff’s Office that no shooting occurred.]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that injured a man in Orlando on Monday night....
fox35orlando.com
Missing Winter Springs, Florida, teen found safe: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Update: The statewide alert for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Winter Springs has been canceled after the teen was found safe, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Original story below:. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Seminole County girl.
Deputies release video of motorcyclists racing, driving recklessly through Orlando streets
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they caught two street racers in the act and took them into custody. The sheriff’s office released several videos of the incidents leading up to the arrests. Deputies said the video shows two motorcyclists racing and driving recklessly through Orlando streets.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando VA Medical Center placed on lockdown with large law enforcement presence for barricaded suspect
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was placed on lockdown on Monday evening after deputies said a man in a stolen semi-tractor (with no trailer) parked at the hospital gate and barricaded himself inside the vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The incident...
fox35orlando.com
Family mourns death of father killed in multiple hit-and-runs in Central Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A family is still searching for answers six months after losing a loved one to a hit-and-run driver in Central Florida. Levi Edwards won't be home for the holidays. Christmas Eve marked six months since he was killed in Lake County. The case remains unsolved. "He...
Deputies investigating Polk County homicide after man found dead on Christmas
Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead by his friend on Sunday. He had upper body trauma.
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy
A suspected shoplifter was arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy. Brandi Nicole McLeod, 44, of Lake Panasoffkee, was tracked down at about 6 p.m. in a vehicle near Kohl’s, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers began searching for her after Best Buy employees reported she’d left the store with stolen merchandise, including a Boost mobile Samsung phone, a white portable speaker and a black Galaxy S22 phone case with a total value of $297.97.
Police identify suspect after 2 people shot, critically injured in Lakeland
Lakeland Police said two people were shot at an apartment complex in Lakeland Monday evening. According to police, the suspect fled the scene and has still not been found.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UPDATE
On Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at Providence Reserve Loop, in reference to a shooting. On scene, officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds near the outdoor courtyard. Officers immediately began securing the location and rendering aid until emergency medical responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. Both victims were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with critical injuries.
Dover Woman Identified As Victim Found By Florida Road Ranger Lying On I-275
The victim from the December 25th incident on I-275 has been identified as a 29-year-old woman from Dover, Florida. According to troopers, on Sunday, December 25, 2022, just after 7:00 AM, an FDOT Road Ranger saw a adult white female lying on the northbound outside
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 21 near Cove in reference to a break-in. Deputies responded to a report of stolen property from an area on Ransom Road. Deputies responded to a report of stolen...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man killed after crashing into traffic sign, pole in Osceola County: troopers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Kissimmee man is dead after his car crashed into a traffic sign and a utility pole in Osceola County early Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Osceola Parkway, east of Interstate 4. Troopers said the...
