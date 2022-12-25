Read full article on original website
Related
Man slammed as 'selfish' for asking Christmas party guests to bring food to save him money
Christmas celebrations are in full swing this week, but since money is tight, some people are struggling to fund their festive get-togethers. In fact, one man found himself on the verge of falling out with his friends after he tried to save some money at his upcoming Christmas party. The...
Woman Causing Fight With Mother-in-Law Over Christmas Day Outfit Slammed
A woman's confrontation with her mother-in-law during Thanksgiving dinner has spilled over to Christmas, with the latter now referring to her as "the devil."
Woman says sister-in-law charged £200 for staying at her house for Christmas
Christmas is the time for being with loved ones and eating your weight in turkey and chocolate. But it's not a cheap time of year; cooking a big dinner for your family can be a pretty big task. And one woman has revealed that her sister-in-law actually sent her an...
'My Dog Almost Ruined Christmas'
My youngest son felt very bad, but I reassured him that it wasn't his fault.
18-Year-Old Horrified After Being Forced to 'Sleep in Tent in Backyard' Over Christmas Holiday
What is a person to do when there isn’t enough space in their home to host everyone?. Many people are accustomed to their families coming together under one roof to celebrate the Christmas holiday season, and a house can get full pretty quickly in that case.
Mum says she puts all of her decorations away on Christmas day for sweet reason
People have been left divided over a mum's decision to take down festive decorations on Christmas Day. There's nothing like putting up the tree, popping up a festive wreath and sprinkling your home with a few Christmas decorations to make the winter season seem a bit less bleak. However, it...
News Channel Nebraska
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one. That year, Catalina's father had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Catalina, then 31, had moved back into her parents' home in Bogotá, Colombia, to support them through his treatment. Christmas rolled around, and Catalina and...
iheart.com
Five Children Disappeared On Christmas Eve And Were Never Heard From Again
The story reads like something out of a nightmare. A family of 12 asleep in their beds on Christmas Eve in 1945 wake up to find their home ablaze and phone lines cut. In the span of around 45-minutes the Sodder family farmhouse had burned to the ground and only half of the family were standing outside in the cold West Virginia countryside.
I curled up with my sister and we opened our stockings together one last time – the Christmas present I’ll never forget
Ninka had been diagnosed with leukaemia when she was 16 but for one final festive celebration, she was out of hospital and back home with us
I used to feel guilty for being antisocial during the holidays. Now I encourage my kids to say 'no' to nonstop celebrations.
The author shares how she focuses on her family's needs and tries not to overcommit to celebrations that leave everyone exhausted.
My laughing gas addiction was worse than cocaine – I could feel my brain cells dying, says Trisha Goddard’s daughter
HER mum might be one of the most famous women on TV, but while Trisha Goddard was talking the nation through their problems, her daughter was battling her own demons. Billie Dee, 32, from East London, has grappled with various addictions since the age of 22. At the age of...
Kathy Hilton reacts to Kim Kardashian’s controversial Christmas party outfit
No need to rip her threads to shreds. Kathy Hilton defended Kim Kardashian after the Skims founder was lambasted for wearing a questionable outfit to her Christmas party last week. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told TMZ that the backlash Kardashian received over the casual ensemble was “silly” and “ridiculous.” “Everybody’s just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable,” Kathy said. And when pressed if she thought there was anything “wrong” with what Kardashian wore, the 63-year-old Bravo star doubled down, saying, “No. She always looks beautiful.” Last week, the 42-year-old Skims founder was savagely roasted by social...
Voices: Why you should think twice before asking if someone has had a good Christmas
Well, Christmas is over for another year – unless you subscribe to the traditional 12 days of Christmas – and before long, we will see abandoned, naked trees cast out on the pavements and people rushing to undo all the festive excess by signing up for Veganuary and Dry Jan. But if there’s one thing that we should probably do away with, it’s the ubiquitous question: how was your Christmas? Why are we so obsessed with asking that? Maybe this is the year that we knock the question firmly on the head, out of respect for the different and...
TODAY.com
John Mayer explains why he doesn’t ‘date that much’ after quitting drinking 6 years ago
John Mayer is done with the dating game — at least when it comes to playing by his old rules. Mayer’s love life made headlines for years as he went out with a long list of musical hitmakers and Hollywood stars. But in a new interview on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, he explained why that part of his reputation is a thing of the past.
What time should Christmas dinner be served? We ask an expert
Our festive food habits are based on tradition and imitating innovations by the wealthy, says historian Christopher Winn
'Fakest Photo I’ve Ever Seen': Fans Accuse Sam Asghari Of Tapping Body Doubles Of Britney Spears In Christmas Snaps
Days after sharing snaps of their first Christmas as a married couple, it seems Britney Spears fans are unconvinced of how the star actually spent the holidays, accusing the influencer of tapping body doubles for their post. It all started on Sunday, December 25, when her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media with a sweet video depicting him and the “Toxic” artist enjoying some quality time on a romantic Christmas day hike.“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽♂️🧘♀️,” the dancer captioned the carousel showing their special day. Despite garnering more than...
netflixjunkie.com
Harry Styles’ Heart Once Raced for Ryan Gosling That Left the Barbie Actor Concerned
Ryan Gosling is a celebrity of celebrities. The Notebook heartthrob is considered one of the sexiest men alive and his acting and charm only add to his appeal. Recently, the actor is speculated to be married to long-time girlfriend Eva Mendes. But that has not kept other actors from crushing on Gosling.
Adult decides to uninvite parents from a Christmas visit
A Holiday Train SetupPhoto byJohn Matychuk/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you're in a strained relationship with your parents, having holidays plans can be a little tricky. Sure, you can have everyone meet up at your home or you can just go it alone so you don't have to worry about any drama.
I opened the wrapping paper to reveal a yellow cleaning caddy and an apron – the Christmas present I’ll never forget
It was the first time I had met Judy. She was a friend of my then in-laws, and by “friend”, I mean she cleaned their house, so probably knew more about their relationship than they did. Judy was in her 60s, divorced and lived alone in a flat on an estate around the corner from their redbrick cottage. She had two sons but, as a child of divorced parents myself, I knew not to ask where they were.
pethelpful.com
Shih-Tzu's Annoyed Reaction to Mom's Christmas Decor Makes Us LOL
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. You never know how your beloved family pet is going to react to holiday decorations, and that can even change from year to year! Some dogs and cats love the festive season, and others, like gorgeous Shih-Tzu Tito here, have had enough of decking the halls before it's even started.
Comments / 2