Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day

For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one. That year, Catalina's father had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Catalina, then 31, had moved back into her parents' home in Bogotá, Colombia, to support them through his treatment. Christmas rolled around, and Catalina and...
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Five Children Disappeared On Christmas Eve And Were Never Heard From Again

The story reads like something out of a nightmare. A family of 12 asleep in their beds on Christmas Eve in 1945 wake up to find their home ablaze and phone lines cut. In the span of around 45-minutes the Sodder family farmhouse had burned to the ground and only half of the family were standing outside in the cold West Virginia countryside.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Page Six

Kathy Hilton reacts to Kim Kardashian’s controversial Christmas party outfit

No need to rip her threads to shreds. Kathy Hilton defended Kim Kardashian after the Skims founder was lambasted for wearing a questionable outfit to her Christmas party last week. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told TMZ that the backlash Kardashian received over the casual ensemble was “silly” and “ridiculous.” “Everybody’s just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable,” Kathy said. And when pressed if she thought there was anything “wrong” with what Kardashian wore, the 63-year-old Bravo star doubled down, saying, “No. She always looks beautiful.” Last week, the 42-year-old Skims founder was savagely roasted by social...
The Independent

Voices: Why you should think twice before asking if someone has had a good Christmas

Well, Christmas is over for another year – unless you subscribe to the traditional 12 days of Christmas – and before long, we will see abandoned, naked trees cast out on the pavements and people rushing to undo all the festive excess by signing up for Veganuary and Dry Jan. But if there’s one thing that we should probably do away with, it’s the ubiquitous question: how was your Christmas? Why are we so obsessed with asking that? Maybe this is the year that we knock the question firmly on the head, out of respect for the different and...
TODAY.com

John Mayer explains why he doesn’t ‘date that much’ after quitting drinking 6 years ago

John Mayer is done with the dating game — at least when it comes to playing by his old rules. Mayer’s love life made headlines for years as he went out with a long list of musical hitmakers and Hollywood stars. But in a new interview on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, he explained why that part of his reputation is a thing of the past.
OK! Magazine

'Fakest Photo I’ve Ever Seen': Fans Accuse Sam Asghari Of Tapping Body Doubles Of Britney Spears In Christmas Snaps

Days after sharing snaps of their first Christmas as a married couple, it seems Britney Spears fans are unconvinced of how the star actually spent the holidays, accusing the influencer of tapping body doubles for their post. It all started on Sunday, December 25, when her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media with a sweet video depicting him and the “Toxic” artist enjoying some quality time on a romantic Christmas day hike.“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘‍♀️,” the dancer captioned the carousel showing their special day. Despite garnering more than...
Jason's World

Adult decides to uninvite parents from a Christmas visit

A Holiday Train SetupPhoto byJohn Matychuk/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you're in a strained relationship with your parents, having holidays plans can be a little tricky. Sure, you can have everyone meet up at your home or you can just go it alone so you don't have to worry about any drama.
The Guardian

I opened the wrapping paper to reveal a yellow cleaning caddy and an apron – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

It was the first time I had met Judy. She was a friend of my then in-laws, and by “friend”, I mean she cleaned their house, so probably knew more about their relationship than they did. Judy was in her 60s, divorced and lived alone in a flat on an estate around the corner from their redbrick cottage. She had two sons but, as a child of divorced parents myself, I knew not to ask where they were.
pethelpful.com

Shih-Tzu's Annoyed Reaction to Mom's Christmas Decor Makes Us LOL

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. You never know how your beloved family pet is going to react to holiday decorations, and that can even change from year to year! Some dogs and cats love the festive season, and others, like gorgeous Shih-Tzu Tito here, have had enough of decking the halls before it's even started.

