What Stores Are Open on Christmas Day 2022?

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With most businesses closed on Christmas Day, here is a list of stores for last-minute items for the last major holiday of 2022.

According to USA TODAY, here is the list of grocery stores and pharmacies that are open on Christmas Day.

Acme

Vons, Pavilions

Ralphs

Safeway

CVS

Walgreens

Rite Aid

7-Eleven

EG America

Love’s Travel Stops

Maverick

Pilot Flying J

QuickChek

RaceTrac

Sheets

Speedway

TravelCenters of America

However, while these stores are open, most have reduced hours. This means that customers need to check when the stores are open before heading out just in case they arrive after the stores are closed.

Some of Vons and Pavilions are open until 3 p.m. Various locations of Ralphs are open until 5 p.m. Safe way has some stores open until 5 or 7 p.m. While Walgreens’ hours may be reduced from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day. However, 24-hour Walgreen locations and 24-hour pharmacies will remain open. Rite Hour hours vary by location. But it was noted that locations are typically open during store hours.

Meanwhile, Most Maverik stores are noted to be open 24 hours, but some may have adjusted hours on Christmas Day. QuickChek’s stores with fuel will be open while other stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here is the list of What Stores are Closed on Christmas Day

With some stores remaining open on Christmas Day, here is also a list of stores that will not be open on the holiday.

Albertsons

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

Food 4 less

Food Lion

Fred Meyer

Harris Teeter

H-E-B

Jewel-Osco

Natural Grocers

Publix

Randalls

Sam’s Club

Smart & Final

Shaw’s Market

Walmart

Whole Foods

Target

The Fresh Market

USA TODAY also noted that while most major retailers are going to be closed on Christmas Day, some hours and closure status may depend on the location. Among the retailers closed on the holiday are Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Bath & Body Works, Bed, Bath, & Beyond, Best Buy, and Big Lots. Other retailers on the list are Ikea, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Home Depot, H&M, and Gap. Most retailers will open the day after Christmas.

