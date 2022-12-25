ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBY

Southwest offering 'reasonable' reimbursements: How much help can you get?

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — With so many Southwest Airlines flights getting canceled the past few days -- and continuing to get canceled for the days ahead -- stranded travelers told WJLA they are frustrated by the lack of communication about what new travel-related expenses will be reimbursed. Xiomara Algarin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy