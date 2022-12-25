ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Pope Francis asks for prayers as retired pope Benedict XVI is ‘very sick’

The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to visit his predecessor in the monastery on Vatican grounds where the retired pontiff has lived since retiring in February 2013.
The Independent

Pope Francis says ‘icy winds of war buffet humanity’ in Christmas Day address

Pope Francis used his Christmas message on Sunday to lament the “icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a conflict he decried as “senseless”.Francis delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi speech from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica to tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and residents of Rome crowded into St Peter’s Square.Francis also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, including in the Holy Land, “where in recent months violence and confrontations have increased, bringing death and injury in their wake”. In addition,...
Hdogar

Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is

Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
Ricky

Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible

There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
The Independent

Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them

Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
Jules

The Woman Who Birthed 69 Children

Joseph F. Smith's FamilyPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Whether ads, television, or films are concerned, all depictions of a family showing two or more children are seen as complete. But have you ever wondered how many kids are too many kids? We have, and because of that, we stumbled upon an astonishing story of a Russian woman who boasts of having 69 children in her lifetime. Can you believe it? She is a Guinness world record holder.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group

Setting the record straight! A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group. “I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?

JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy