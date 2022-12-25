Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey summons French envoy after Paris shooting
Turkey on Monday summoned France's ambassador over "anti-Turkey propaganda", which Ankara alleged was pushed by outlawed PKK militants in Paris after three Kurds were shot dead, a diplomatic source said. "We expressed our dissatisfaction with the black propaganda launched by PKK circles against our country and with the fact that...
kalkinemedia.com
Chess player without hijab was not representing Iran: official
An Iranian Woman Grandmaster who competed at an international chess event without the mandatory hijab was not representing the Islamic republic, a local federation official said Wednesday. Sara Khademalsharieh, 25, appeared without a headscarf during this week's International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan,...
The Jewish Press
Iran’s Military Chief: Our Drones Are Humiliating the US
Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Sunday, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri referred to US admissions that its air power superiority is over for the first time after World War 2 because it is unable to project aerial power where there are Iranian drones, Tasnim reported. Baqeri added, “In fact, this is a big and humiliating confession by the Americans.”
kalkinemedia.com
Iran reroutes flight, orders football legend's family off
Iranian football legend Ali Daei, who has backed protests following Mahsa Amini's death, said Monday an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off. Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged...
kalkinemedia.com
Bolivia charges key opposition leader with 'terrorism'
Bolivian police on Wednesday arrested Luis Fernando Camacho, governor of the economic powerhouse Santa Cruz region, on "terrorism" charges, setting off street clashes between his supporters and security forces. "We inform the Bolivian people that the Bolivian police executed an arrest warrant against Luis Fernando Camacho," Interior Minister Eduardo del...
kalkinemedia.com
Israel thanks Morocco for protecting Jews during Holocaust
Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Morocco's King Mohammed VI for his country's provision of "safe haven" for Jews during the Holocaust, in a missive seen by AFP on Tuesday. The letter -- marking two years since Morocco normalised ties with Israel -- was the first occasion an Israeli state official...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey, Syria, Russia defence ministers meet in Moscow, first talks since 2011
The defence ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria met in Moscow on Wednesday, the first such talks since a war broke out in Syria in 2011, the Russian defence ministry said. "Ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the problem of refugees, and joint efforts to combat extremist groups in Syria have been discussed," the defence ministry in Moscow said in a statement.
kalkinemedia.com
Dozens injured in Iran factory blast: state media
An explosion on Monday at a factory in northwest Iran has injured at least 65 people, state media reported. The blast at a paint factory in the Shahid Salimi industrial zone in East Azerbaijan province was caused by a gas leak, official news agency IRNA said. It said "22 people...
kalkinemedia.com
Suspected jihadists kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria
Boko Haram jihadists killed 17 herders and stole their cattle following clashes in the troubled northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, self-defence militia told AFP Monday. The militants on Saturday attacked herders guarding their cattle in a pasture near Airamne village in Mafa district, the militiamen said. "Seventeen herders were killed...
kalkinemedia.com
3 DR Congo ministers allied to presidential rival resign
Three DR Congo ministers who are members of presidential candidate Moise Katumbi's party resigned Wednesday after the incumbent leader asked them whom they would support in coming elections. Katumbi, a wealthy 57 year-old businessman who once governed the mineral-rich Katanga region, announced earlier this month that he would run in...
kalkinemedia.com
Russia says killed Ukraine 'saboteurs' trying to cross border
Russia's FSB domestic security service said Monday it had killed a group of saboteurs from Ukraine that attempted to cross into a Russian border region. "As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs, who attempted to enter the territory of Bryansk region from Ukraine, were killed," the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
Three Russian servicemen killed after drone shot down at air base inside Russia
Three Russian servicemen were killed Monday after a Ukrainian drone was shot down by air defenses as it approached a military airfield in Saratov Oblast, deep inside Russian territory, according to Russian state news agencies, citing the defense ministry.
kalkinemedia.com
'War is not over': Tensions simmer over Karabakh road blockade
Ruzan Hovhanisyan fears that she will have to ring in the New Year without her family in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh due to a blockade by arch-enemy Azerbaijan. The mood in the Armenian-populated breakaway territory has been anything but festive. The region of around 120,000 people is running short...
kalkinemedia.com
Rwanda says DR Congo fighter jet violated airspace
Rwanda said a fighter jet from the Democratic Republic of Congo violated its airspace Wednesday amid spiralling tensions between the neighbours over rebels advancing in the DRC's volatile east. The DRC has accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group, which has captured swathes of territory from the Congolese army...
kalkinemedia.com
Finland gets floating gas terminal to replace Russian supply
An offshore natural gas terminal has arrived in Finland as part of the country's efforts to replace Russian supplies after Moscow stopped deliveries, the Finnish gas grid operator said Wednesday. Almost as long as three football fields, the Exemplar vessel, which has arrived in Inkoo port in southern Finland, will...
kalkinemedia.com
Peru's ousted president asks court for his freedom
Peru's ousted president Pedro Castillo, jailed while awaiting trial on charges of "rebellion" and conspiracy, asked a court Wednesday to free him. "I ask for an end to hatred and for my freedom," Castillo told the Supreme Court in an online hearing. "I never committed the crime of rebellion," he...
kalkinemedia.com
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea
Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...
kalkinemedia.com
'Fix it' with money: Nicaraguan migrants run into Honduran graft
For thousands of Nicaraguans who embark on an odyssey to the United States each year in search of a better life, the first hurdle is dealing with corrupt border agents in neighboring Honduras. Fleeing political and economic turmoil under President Daniel Ortega, dozens depart every day: leaving behind their families,...
kalkinemedia.com
UN urges Taliban to end 'terrible' restrictions on women
The Taliban must immediately revoke their policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan, the UN rights chief insisted Tuesday, condemning their "terrible" consequences. "No country can develop -- indeed survive -- socially and economically with half its population excluded," Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.
kalkinemedia.com
Taiwan extends mandatory military service over China threat
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen announces an extension in mandatory military service from four months to one year, citing the threat from an increasingly hostile China. Beijing considers self-ruled, democratic Taiwan a part of its territory, to be taken one day, by force if necessary, and the island lives under the constant fear of a Chinese invasion.
Comments / 0