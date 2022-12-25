Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Dream Center Bismarck sees increase in meals since opening
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dream Center has only been open since April of this year, but many in the community have already been impacted by the organization. The center serves breakfast and dinner. The meals started out with just a couple of people showing up, but now hundreds come to eat.
Paradiso closes in Bismarck due to frozen pipe
The manager says last week's punishing below-zero weather froze up their pipes. The restaurant was closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Bismarck’s Brief Panic In Paradise ( Paradiso ) – CLOSED?
I can understand why many people can assume the worst these present days. So I came across this bit of news late yesterday afternoon on Bismarck People Reporting News - within just a minute or two of reading some comments I could feel the sense of panic. The headline of someone's question was simple and to the point - "Paradiso CLOSED?" - Of course, a quick thought flashed through my head of other restaurants in Bismarck and Mandan that have had to close their doors for good this past year. I wasn't the only one that was starting to panic, to worry, to think that we were about to lose another great place, "...went for some supper and drinks - Outside lights ON...dark INSIDE. No lights, No cars" Was this yet another place that had to succumb to the daily grind of having enough employees to run their restaurant?
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
Bismarck family loses everything in camper fire
Bismarck Firefighters soon showed up to put out the flames.
KFYR-TV
Grief over the holidays; how one Bismarck woman supports families
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the holiday season can evoke joyful spirits as families gather together, it can also be a difficult time for those who are grieving a loved one. Your News Leader spoke with one Bismarck woman who’s worked over the years to support families through loss and pain.
In Case You Missed It: Christmas 2022 Edition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Merry Christmas! It’s the season of good will, giving, and holidays with your family and friends. It’s a time to gather around the fireplace, have hot cocoa, and open presents — to take a moment away from the world in celebration of the day. Just because Christmas is on, though, doesn’t […]
KFYR-TV
Fire and Ice: Bismarck firefighters battle blaze day after Christmas, 1916
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today we have down-filled jackets, heated gloves and socks, and many other accessories to help us cope with cold weather. 100 years ago, they didn’t have the technology to brave the elements. One hundred years ago, fire departments worked differently than they do now. On...
KFYR-TV
Sports Spotlight: state wrestling champion siblings
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State wrestling champions in the same family are nothing new for Bismarck High, but for the first time it’s a brother & sister. One brother/sister duo from Bismarck has been dominating wrestling mats across the state. LJ Araujo is a junior at Bismarck High and his sister Julia is an 8th grader who wrestles on the Demons girls varsity team. Combined, they’ve won four state titles.
New Town man starts fire and threatens staff at CHI St. Alexius
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 44-year-old New Town man has been arrested after starting multiple things on fire in a bathroom at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck and threatening staff with a pocket knife because he believed “Natives from Minneapolis” were there to harm him. According to an affidavit, the man, Joseph Conklin, locked himself […]
Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department looks forward to 150th anniversary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While 2022 was the 150th anniversary of the city of Bismarck, this isn’t the only major celebration in the county in recent times. The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) will be celebrating its own 150th anniversary in 2023 and will be celebrating with a trip through the history of a group […]
KFYR-TV
Lucky’s 13 Pub break in
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police say a Bismarck restaurant was broken into Monday. Thieves entered Lucky’s 13 Pub at around 5:00 a.m. According to police, the burglars forced entry into a door and office and stole numerous undisclosed items. Detectives are currently following up on numerous leads.
Another Significant Snowfall Event Possible Next Week For NoDak
We currently have over 50 inches of snowfall on the ground in Bismarck Mandan. More is on the way to kick off the new year. Another Colorado low is heading our way beginning Monday, and this system could linger into Tuesday as well. Colorado lows are capable of putting up...
KFYR-TV
City of Lincoln mayor to resign
LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The next scheduled election for mayor in the city of Lincoln is in June 2024. However, soon the town will be without a mayor and a special election could be called to fill the vacant position. Gerarld Wise has been the mayor of Lincoln for over...
BisMan’s Disturbing AND Senseless Latest Trend
I'm certainly not a police officer or a detective for that matter, but the rash of break-ins we've had lately makes me wonder if somehow they are all connected. Just recently there were two incidents that happened literally within yards of each other -AND the way they were carried out were almost identical. Doors smashed in to obviously make a quicker entry - these burglaries took place over the span of a weekend, just a week ago - The first one was at Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive, business was quickly restored after they boarded up the door -
Bismarck man with 108 Misdemeanors arrested for terrorizing with a hatchet at N. Bismarck Simonson
When police arrived, Iron Road denied engaging in a verbal altercation with the clerk and said he did not ever have a hatchet.
KFYR-TV
New Town man accused of threatening hospital staff and setting items on fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a New Town man accused of threatening a hospital security officer with a pocketknife and setting items on fire. 44-year-old Joseph Conklin is charged with terrorizing and endangerment by fire. After taking him into custody, officers found a burnt cap and a score mark on the interior of a bathroom door.
OPEN! Largest Snowboard & Ski Resort In North Dakota
After the MANY blizzards, 2022-2023 winter is roaring with snowmobiles, to snowshoeing to folks ready to HIT THE SLOPES. We believe it is safe to say all of us that are lovers of all things WINTER are beyond thankful for Huff Hills Ski Area to be right here in our own 701 backyards.
KFYR-TV
Shoplifting leads to $94.5 billion retail revenue loss nationwide
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Retail stores are facing a rising problem — shoplifting. According to the National Retail Federation, roughly $94.5 billion of retail revenue was lost in 2021 due to theft. According to the Bismarck Police Department, there have been 750 reports of shoplifting this year. This is...
KNOX News Radio
Resurfacer Problems Shorten Day One for Riders, Knights in Bismarck
BISMARCK,ND (knoxradio.com) Grand Forks Central won a thriller in the front-half of the hockey doubleheader between Grand Forks and Bismarck teams. Red River won the second half in very different fashion. Finn Lockwood scored on a high-slot wrister set up by a physical plan from Donavon Balek with 6:20 left,...
Comments / 0