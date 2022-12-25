2024 4-star QB Demond Williams announces commitment date, lists Ducks as finalist
The subject of quarterback recruiting has been a familiar topic of conversation lately for Oregon Duck fans.
With the return of Bo Nix for 2023, the Ducks went out and got 4-star QB Austin Novosad this past week, flipping him from the Baylor Bears. Now, another QB will soon be coming off the board, this time in 2024 4-star QB Demond Williams.
Earlier this week, Williams, the No. 14 QB and No. 182 overall player in the 2024 class, announced that he would be making his commitment on December 30, choosing between the Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan State Spartans, and several others.
Williams plays at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, where he was teammates with Oregon CB Cole Martin this past season. He is currently projected to Ole Miss.
Demond Williams Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
|4
|90
|AZ
|QB
247Sports Composite
|4
|0.9157
|AZ
|QB
Rivals
|4
|5.8
|AZ
|QB
ESPN
|4
|83
|AZ
|QB
On3 Recruiting
|3
|86
|AZ
|QB
Vitals
Height
|5-foot-11
Weight
|160 pounds
Hometown
|Chandler, AZ
Projected Position
|Quarterback
Class
|2024
Recruitment
- Took unofficial visit to Oregon on January 15, 2022
- Received Oregon offer on May 20, 2022
Top Schools
- Oregon Ducks
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Utah Utes
- Cal Golden Bears
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- Arizona Wildcats
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Michigan State Spartans
- UCLA Bruins
- Arkansas Razorbacks
