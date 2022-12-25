2024 4-star QB Demond Williams announces commitment date, lists Ducks as finalist

The subject of quarterback recruiting has been a familiar topic of conversation lately for Oregon Duck fans.

With the return of Bo Nix for 2023, the Ducks went out and got 4-star QB Austin Novosad this past week, flipping him from the Baylor Bears. Now, another QB will soon be coming off the board, this time in 2024 4-star QB Demond Williams.

Earlier this week, Williams, the No. 14 QB and No. 182 overall player in the 2024 class, announced that he would be making his commitment on December 30, choosing between the Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan State Spartans, and several others.

Williams plays at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, where he was teammates with Oregon CB Cole Martin this past season. He is currently projected to Ole Miss.

Demond Williams Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 90 AZ QB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9157 AZ QB Rivals 4 5.8 AZ QB ESPN 4 83 AZ QB On3 Recruiting 3 86 AZ QB

Vitals

Height 5-foot-11 Weight 160 pounds Hometown Chandler, AZ Projected Position Quarterback Class 2024

Recruitment

Took unofficial visit to Oregon on January 15, 2022

Received Oregon offer on May 20, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Ole Miss Rebels

Utah Utes

Cal Golden Bears

Virginia Tech Hokies

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils

Michigan State Spartans

UCLA Bruins

Arkansas Razorbacks

