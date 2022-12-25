ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech: Final thoughts and a prediction

At one point this season, Ole Miss was 7-0 and ranked No. 7 in the AP poll. But when the bowl pairings were released 3 weeks ago, the Rebels were unranked and well down the pecking order for bowl spots. That’s what happens when you lose the last 3 games...
LUBBOCK, TX
WAPT

Ole Miss Safety wows crowd with his impromptu rendition of Tennessee Whisky at Texas Bowl Luncheon

CJ Terrell has pipes as smooth as Tennessee Whiskey. The Ole Miss Safety delivered a stellar rendition of Chris Stapleton's song during the Texas Bowl Luncheon on Tuesday. It was a sing-off between Texas Tech and Ole Miss. The Rebels volunteered Terrell while he was in the bathroom, and he didn't even know he was brought up to sing when teammates ushered him up to the stage.
desotocountynews.com

Foster to make “special announcement” this week

Photo: Robert Foster speaks in support of Michael Lee’s candidacy for DeSoto County Sheriff at an event held on Foster’s Cedar Hill Farm. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The political guessing game is about to begin about what a former legislator and gubernatorial candidate will do in 2023. Robert Foster, the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi

Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
HORN LAKE, MS
hottytoddy.com

MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend

Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians asked to reduce natural gas use

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with CenterPoint Energy are encouraging to Mississippians to conserve their natural gas amid freezing temperatures. Company leaders said they’re experiencing record natural gas usage as the arctic cold front impacts the state. “In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DeSoto Times Today

First medical cannabis dispensary opens in Hernando

Brier Brummett watched her father wither away with Alzheimer's. Doctors would prescribe traditional medicine to treat him, but nothing seemed to help with the symptoms. One day someone gave him a brownie infused with cannabis, she noticed a difference in her father within a few minutes. “He was better and...
HERNANDO, MS
wtva.com

One person dead after vehicle accident in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Lee County. The accident happened on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310 in the Skyline community. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the accident involved three vehicles. One person died. He...
LEE COUNTY, MS

