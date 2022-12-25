Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss struggles with 4th-down conversions, falls to Texas Tech in Texas Bowl
Rapid Reactions Presented by — It was clear from the first quarter that Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels weren’t going to punt on Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kiffin is one of the most-aggressive fourth-down coaches in the entire...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech: Final thoughts and a prediction
At one point this season, Ole Miss was 7-0 and ranked No. 7 in the AP poll. But when the bowl pairings were released 3 weeks ago, the Rebels were unranked and well down the pecking order for bowl spots. That’s what happens when you lose the last 3 games...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss safety CJ Terrell performs amazing rendition of Tennessee Whiskey at Luncheon
Ole Miss safety CJ Terrell brought the house down Tuesday afternoon with his rendition of Tennessee Whiskey. He sang live into a mic at a Luncheon before the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech. Terrell had the entire Ole Miss team on their feet in the back of the video. Terrell...
WAPT
Ole Miss Safety wows crowd with his impromptu rendition of Tennessee Whisky at Texas Bowl Luncheon
CJ Terrell has pipes as smooth as Tennessee Whiskey. The Ole Miss Safety delivered a stellar rendition of Chris Stapleton's song during the Texas Bowl Luncheon on Tuesday. It was a sing-off between Texas Tech and Ole Miss. The Rebels volunteered Terrell while he was in the bathroom, and he didn't even know he was brought up to sing when teammates ushered him up to the stage.
16-year-old Mississippi powerlifter gets help from opponents during championship
BRUCE, Mississippi — In Bruce, Mississippi, kindness is a source of strength. Diamond Campbell, 16, may very well be one of the strongest people in Bruce. She's been powerlifting since the sixth grade. "I had older friends who did power lifting,” Diamond said. “They were like, ‘It's really cool...
desotocountynews.com
Foster to make “special announcement” this week
Photo: Robert Foster speaks in support of Michael Lee’s candidacy for DeSoto County Sheriff at an event held on Foster’s Cedar Hill Farm. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The political guessing game is about to begin about what a former legislator and gubernatorial candidate will do in 2023. Robert Foster, the...
desotocountynews.com
Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi
Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
hottytoddy.com
MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend
Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
Three-vehicle wreck on rural Mississippi highway leaves one woman dead
A three-vehicle wreck on a stretch of rural Mississippi highway left a 37-year-old woman dead. WTVA reports that the accident occurred Tuesday morning in Lee County on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310. Officials from the Lee County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death, but did not release the identity...
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
Mississippians asked to reduce natural gas use
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with CenterPoint Energy are encouraging to Mississippians to conserve their natural gas amid freezing temperatures. Company leaders said they’re experiencing record natural gas usage as the arctic cold front impacts the state. “In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo […]
DeSoto Times Today
First medical cannabis dispensary opens in Hernando
Brier Brummett watched her father wither away with Alzheimer's. Doctors would prescribe traditional medicine to treat him, but nothing seemed to help with the symptoms. One day someone gave him a brownie infused with cannabis, she noticed a difference in her father within a few minutes. “He was better and...
wtva.com
One person dead after vehicle accident in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Lee County. The accident happened on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310 in the Skyline community. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the accident involved three vehicles. One person died. He...
