Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday. Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend. Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly...
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out for GB, 2 Out in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today
Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
The Vikings Are Playing with Fire Regarding Their QB1
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting at 12-3, have clinched the NFC North, and can sail smoothly into the playoff in a couple weeks. However, even with all this success, the Vikings are playing with fire when it comes to their QB1, Kirk Cousins. Following Week 16, Cousins has now been...
Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks
At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
WATCH: Very dirty, late hit in college football bowl game today
We saw a very dirty, late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday. Bowling Green and New Mexico State were facing off in the day's only bowl game and midway through the first quarter, an Aggies player went too far. A defensive player for NMSU went low and late going against Falcons quarterback Matt ...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Marriage Admission
Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews took a pass to the body during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game on Christmas Eve. But Andrews managed to take the hit and continue working. After all, she's married to a former professional hockey player. Andrews' tweet about her marriage went viral on social...
atozsports.com
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson. "I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.
Football World Shocked By Cheez-It Bowl Announcement
A Cheez-It Bowl representative cleared something up for college football fans around the globe. The representative told Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat that there is no such thing as "Cheez-Its." Apparently, one Cheez-It is a Cheez-It, and two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers." This...
Vikings Do 1 Thing Like Recent Super Bowl Champions
The Minnesota Vikings are 12-3 and could lock up the number two seed in the NFC in the next couple of weeks when the purple team faces two divisional opponents, the Packers and the Bears. Most experts don’t buy the Vikings as serious contenders despite the excellent record. One reason...
Football World Reacts To Clemson Quarterback's Parents' Decision
Cade Klubnik's parents reportedly went above and beyond to be in attendance for their son's first collegiate start. Per The Athletic's David Ubben: "Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s parents’ flight out of Austin was canceled. They picked up a rental car at 10 p.m., drove overnight and are currently in the middle of a 20-hour drive across the country to Miami for the Orange Bowl, their son’s first college start."
‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander
Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
If the Green Bay Packers reach the playoffs and progress deep enough into the postseason, Dean Lowry could be designated for return.
Football World Reacts To The Condoleezza Rice Announcement
Believe it or not, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will be involved in an NFL team's search for a head coach. On Tuesday, the Broncos announced that Rice will be a part of their search committee. For the most part, NFL fans are confused as to why Rice...
NFL World Demanding Head Coach Is Fired On Monday
Is the National Football League going to give us any coaching firings following Christmas?. The NFL World is demanding that one head coach be fired following the weekend's games. The Denver Broncos were crushed by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, on Sunday. Following the game, the Broncos dropped to 4-11...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Postgame Behavior
Following this Monday night's game between the Chargers and Colts, ESPN broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck appeared on "SportsCenter." During their interview with Scott Van Pelt, Buck cracked a hilarious joke about his family. "The little boys had a nice Christmas - I appreciate it," Buck said. "One got...
Tony Pollard OUT of Cowboys Practice; Derrick Henry Titans Injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is joined by Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry in getting a DNP for the day's workout.
