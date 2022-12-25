ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Chris Rock's Live Netflix Comedy Special Gets Release Date

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48McKA_0juDXdwF00

Chris Rock will be going live on Netflix in just a couple of months.

Billed as the “first-ever Netflix live streamed global event,” the comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will stream live on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT from Baltimore, Maryland, it was announced on Sunday. Additional details will be unveiled soon.

When news of the event first broke in November 2022, Netflix’s VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats Robbie Praw said in a statement, “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history.”

“This will be an unforgettable moment,” Praw added, “and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

The aforementioned live comedy event will mark Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special. His first, Chris Rock: Tamborine , premiered on the service back in February 2018.

Check out the date announcement video above, then hit the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in for Selective Outrage.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Blockbuster Cancelled After 1 Season

Netflix is getting out of the “Be Kind, Rewind” business. The streamer has cancelled the workplace comedy Blockbuster after one season, TVLine has learned. The news comes just six weeks after the release of Season 1, which dropped in its entirety on Nov. 3. Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) starred in the single-camera sitcom that explored “what it takes — and, more specifically, who it takes — for a small business to succeed against all odds,” positioning the onetime video rental giant as one of the little guys. Park played Timmy Yoon, the manager of the...
TVLine

The Best Man: The Final Chapters Will Give Its Women Characters 'Fully Realized' Arcs, Showrunners Say

Malcolm D. Lee wrote the 1999 film The Best Man with the desire to showcase Black men like him who were underrepresented on screen at the time — the “educated, upwardly mobile African Americans who were just ‘normal.’” Now, 23 years later, Lee is set to launch all eight episodes of the Peacock limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters this Thursday, Dec. 22. Picking up where we left off with the 2013 sequel The Best Man Holiday, the show will catch audiences up with the friend group as they grapple with midlife crises and rebirths while entering a different...
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
Looper

Topher Grace Has A Hard Time Watching That '70s Show Reruns Because Of The Nostalgia Factor

Everyone loves reruns. It's the only thing we have to stay close to those characters, long after their storyline has ended. As anyone who's rewatched old sitcoms like "That '70s Show" should know, audiences can reflect on that period of their lives when they first started watching it; the nostalgia factor is a strong drive for why people tend to enjoy reruns. There's an element of comfort involved from that leftover nostalgia that just rescues us if we're feeling down. It's also a great way to take you back; plus, those great lines weren't meant to just be laughed at once! But what does one of the lead stars from that aforementioned series think about all that?
WISCONSIN STATE
rolling out

Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped

Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss cause of death revealed following autopsy

An autopsy has reportedly confirmed that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The beloved “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Wednesday after he missed his check-out. An autopsy was subsequently conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Boss’ body is now ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, 34, according to RadarOnline.com. The Post has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation. A heartbroken Holker released a statement to The Post earlier Wednesday, confirming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos

Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
E! News

General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
TVLine

TVLine

58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy