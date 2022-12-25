ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Shore News Network

NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are now asking the public to assist them with the identification of a gunman who shot a 24-year-old man in Queens on Christmas day. The suspect was engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim at around 1:35 pm inside 106-59 Brewer Boulevard in Queens. At one point the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the groin. They fled the scene immediately afterward. At this time, no arrests have been made and the victim’s condition is unknown. The post NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man, woman found fatally injured in Bronx, Brooklyn fires: police

A 76-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with fatal injuries in separate residential fires in the Bronx and Brooklyn late Tuesday, according to authorities. Man, woman found fatally injured in Bronx, Brooklyn …. A 76-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with fatal injuries in separate residential...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Three people killed in post-Christmas gun violence in NYC: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people were killed in post-Christmas gun violence across New York City on Monday, according to authorities. Police said a 26-year-old victim was found with several gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. in the Bronx. The man had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said. He was taken to a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Driver shot in fit of road rage after fender bender in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a road rage incident that ended with one man being shot. Police said a fender bender in the area of West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway was most likely the result of a road rage incident. After the crash at around 4 am on December 17th, one of the men involved in the crash shot the other, a 30-year-old male, in the leg and fled the scene. Police released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Driver shot in fit of road rage after fender bender in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back on Manhattan train, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back aboard a Manhattan train early Monday, police said. The 36-year-old victim and the suspect got into a fight on the northbound No. 6 train at the 33rd Street and Park Avenue subway station at around midnight, authorities said. The suspect then attacked the man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Man Arrested with Loaded Firearm in Staten Island

A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute […] Click here to view original web page at www.silive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Christmas Eve car stop leads to arrest in stabbing deaths

NEW YORK - A man accused of a deadly New York City crime spree is under arrest. The NYPD says 35-year-old Roland Codrington of Manhattan is responsible for the murder of a doctor he came across at Marcus Garvey Park and a man found dead on a Lower East Side street. He's also accused of attacking three people inside a Harlem bar. The incidents all took place within the last several days. In what the NYPD calls a random attack, 60-year-old pediatrician Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry was found dead inside Marcus Garvey Park the day before Christmas Eve at 2 a.m. Police say Codrington was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

