Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
Duo wanted in deadly shooting of man on Bronx street during dispute
A man was shot to death on Monday after a dispute with another man on a Bronx street and police are searching for the suspects responsible.
NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are now asking the public to assist them with the identification of a gunman who shot a 24-year-old man in Queens on Christmas day. The suspect was engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim at around 1:35 pm inside 106-59 Brewer Boulevard in Queens. At one point the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the groin. They fled the scene immediately afterward. At this time, no arrests have been made and the victim’s condition is unknown. The post NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Man, woman found fatally injured in Bronx, Brooklyn fires: police
A 76-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with fatal injuries in separate residential fires in the Bronx and Brooklyn late Tuesday, according to authorities. Man, woman found fatally injured in Bronx, Brooklyn …. A 76-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with fatal injuries in separate residential...
Police arrest transit authority employee for domestic dispute
A New York city employee is now facing several charges after a domestic dispute, according to the NYPD.
Thief sought for forcing woman to withdraw cash at Park Slope ATM
A 20-year-old woman was forced to go to a Brooklyn ATM with a “simulated” gun on Christmas Day, police said as they searched for the suspected thief.
Three people killed in post-Christmas gun violence in NYC: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people were killed in post-Christmas gun violence across New York City on Monday, according to authorities. Police said a 26-year-old victim was found with several gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. in the Bronx. The man had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said. He was taken to a […]
Men killed in Queens, Bronx shootings hours after grandmother fatally shot in Manhattan
Two men were fatally shot in Queens and the Bronx on Monday night, hours after a 64-year-old grandmother was gunned down in broad daylight by a stray bullet in Upper Manhattan, police said.
NYC man appears to purposely run over wife with SUV in front of kids: police
A man appears to have intentionally run over his wife in Queens on Tuesday morning with the couple’s three kids in the car, police said.
Pedestrian, 75, killed by truck while crossing Brooklyn street
A 75-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck while crossing the street in Crown Heights on Wednesday, according to police. The pedestrian was crossing Utica Avenue near St. Johns Place just after 2 p.m.
Woman slashed in the face during fight with alleged drug dealers in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was slashed in the face while allegedly selling drugs in Manhattan early Tuesday, police said. The woman and her boyfriend were allegedly selling drugs from a table on West 37th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, at around 1:15 a.m. when they got into a fight with another […]
pix11.com
Man shot in the leg after car crash in the Bronx, police say
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A driver shot a man in the leg after a car crash in the Bronx a few weeks ago, police said Tuesday. The suspect and the 30-year-old victim were driving separate vehicles near West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway in University Heights when they collided on Dec. 17 at around 4 a.m., police said. After the crash, the two got into a fight before the gunman opened fire, striking the victim in the right leg, according to the NYPD.
Driver shot in fit of road rage after fender bender in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a road rage incident that ended with one man being shot. Police said a fender bender in the area of West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway was most likely the result of a road rage incident. After the crash at around 4 am on December 17th, one of the men involved in the crash shot the other, a 30-year-old male, in the leg and fled the scene. Police released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Driver shot in fit of road rage after fender bender in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabbed in the back on Manhattan train, police say
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back aboard a Manhattan train early Monday, police said. The 36-year-old victim and the suspect got into a fight on the northbound No. 6 train at the 33rd Street and Park Avenue subway station at around midnight, authorities said. The suspect then attacked the man […]
pix11.com
No arrests made in deadly, stray-bullet shooting of Manhattan grandma
Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she was shot near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officials said. Ortega was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. No arrests made in deadly, stray-bullet shooting …. Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she...
NYPD: Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Rockland doctor, slew of other NYC attacks
The NYPD arrested 35-year-old Roland Codrington in the Bronx this weekend and charged him with murder for the death of 60-year-old Bruce Maurice Henry. Henry was a doctor who lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Man Arrested with Loaded Firearm in Staten Island
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute […] Click here to view original web page at www.silive.com.
Woman, 64, dies from gunshot to head on Manhattan street
A 64-year-old woman was fatally shot in Manhattan Monday morning, authorities said.
NYPD: Christmas Eve car stop leads to arrest in stabbing deaths
NEW YORK - A man accused of a deadly New York City crime spree is under arrest. The NYPD says 35-year-old Roland Codrington of Manhattan is responsible for the murder of a doctor he came across at Marcus Garvey Park and a man found dead on a Lower East Side street. He's also accused of attacking three people inside a Harlem bar. The incidents all took place within the last several days. In what the NYPD calls a random attack, 60-year-old pediatrician Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry was found dead inside Marcus Garvey Park the day before Christmas Eve at 2 a.m. Police say Codrington was...
NYPD arrests suspect in slashing spree that left 2 dead
A man accused of fatally stabbing two people and injuring at least three others in separate incidents spanning New York City last week has been arrested and charged. police announced Monday.
Early morning Bronx shooting leaves 26-year-old man dead
A shooting in the Bronx early Monday morning left a man dead, according to authorities.
Comments / 11