NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a road rage incident that ended with one man being shot. Police said a fender bender in the area of West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway was most likely the result of a road rage incident. After the crash at around 4 am on December 17th, one of the men involved in the crash shot the other, a 30-year-old male, in the leg and fled the scene. Police released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday. At this time no arrests have been made.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO