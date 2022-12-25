ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Valley rain and mountain snow expected throughout the week after dry Christmas

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XT95p_0juDVkTQ00

(KTXL) — Valley rain and mountain snow are expected across Northern California throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service .

According to the NWS, the valley could continue to see fog throughout the morning on Monday while rain is expected to begin during the day.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX 40 Weather Alerts

Tuesday heavy rain can be seen throughout the valley along with snow in the mountains. Gusty winds are also expected along with “localized urban flooding,” according to the NWS.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday the NWS predicts that valley rain and mountain snow will continue.

According to the NWS, Wednesday night through Friday periods of moderate rain will be seen throughout the valley while mountain snow moves. Gusty winds are once again expected.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center , a winter storm watch is in place in the Greater Lake Tahoe area, the west slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada, western Plumas County and Lassen Park. This storm watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning due to the heavy rain and snow expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

More storms to arrive in Northern California: This is what we can expect

(KTXL) — Two more storms are expected throughout the week bringing valley rain and mountain snow to Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. The first storm is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning which will bring widespread rain to the valley and snow into the mountains, according to the NWS. The NWS says […]
FOX40

Hazardous mountain travel expected this week in Sierra Nevada

(KTXL) — An avalanche warning has been issued for the Lake Tahoe region in the midst of Tuesdays strong winter storm, according to the National Weather Service Reno Station. The NWS issued the backcountry warning for the area between Yuba Pass near Highway 49 and north of Ebbetts Pass near Highway 4 through Wednesday morning. […]
FOX40

Storm updates: Sacramento area and Northern California receive rain, snow and strong winds in the last days of December

(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California. 2 p.m. Portions of the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley may see patches of dense fog […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Northern California to have a rainy and windy New Year

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service shared on Tuesday morning that the Sacramento Valley will see continued rainfall throughout the last days of December and the higher mountain elevations will see continued snowfall. Throughout the rest of Tuesday, those in the Valley can expect strong southernly winds and see rising water levels in local streams […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The top weather events that occurred in Northern California in 2022

(KTXL) — Throughout 2022, Northern California saw a variety of different weather phenomena, including record-breaking heat waves, tornadoes and rare summertime rain, all while the state continues to go through a drought. Record-breaking heat wave In September, downtown Sacramento broke records for the highest temperature reached during the month and the highest temperature ever recorded […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento, Northern California rain expected after Christmas weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A wet pattern bringing rain is expected across Northern California after the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain, mountain snow and winds throughout Northern California. The first chances of rain are expected later in the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Dense fog expected to affect the valley through the weekend

(KTXL) — There is a Dense Fog Advisory from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys. The fog is expected to affect part of the Delta and lower foothills as well. According to the National Weather Service, visibility in widespread areas will be about a quarter […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California’s population keeps shrinking

California will always be a popular destination for tourists and those looking to move away from extreme seasonal weather in other parts of the country. The state’s population, however, continues to decline, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Figures released last week showed California’s resident population at 39,029,342 in July 2022, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Gov. Newsom grants 10 pardons day before Christmas Eve

(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom pardoned 10 people the day before Christmas Eve, his office said.  The pardons were for convictions stretching as far back as 1973, and some were for people no longer living in California.  “Pardons do not forgive or minimize the harm caused by crime. Instead, these pardons recognize the pardon grantees’ […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct information provided by the San Joaquin County District Attorney. (KTXL) — The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.  Records show Wesley Brownlee, 43, originally faced three murder charges […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

New law to make opioid overdose reversal drug more accessible for California colleges

(KTXL) — Students at California public colleges and universities could soon get more access to the drug that reverses opioid overdoses through their schools. The California Department of Public Health said schools will be able to order Naloxone at no cost through the Naloxone Distribution Project.  “Some colleges already make Naloxone and overdose education a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy