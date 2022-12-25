Read full article on original website
New election rules approved in response to Jan. 6 violence
WASHINGTON (AP)—Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump's violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the...
Mann's bill renaming Russell Post Office after Sen. Dole becomes law
Washington, D.C. - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann's legislation renaming the post office in Russell, Kansas, the "Robert J. Dole Memorial Post Office Building," has been signed into law. In a statement from his office Mann said,. "Senator Bob Dole made it clear that we must never forget where we come...
How Supreme Court voted to keep immigration limits in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
Schmidt: Role of AG's in limiting federal government bigger now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt prepares to hand over the office to fellow Republican Kris Kobach, he notes that the amount of suing of the federal executive branch that happens now is more than he anticipated when he took the job 12 years ago. "We've...
ED. FRONTLINES: Nuclear fusion — a fuller picture
“Today we burn the rocks. Tomorrow we burn the oceans!” This was an unforgettable statement from one of the 16 mm films I showed to my students when I taught in 1971. My school district was poor. There was no money for audio-visuals. But I could borrow free films from the Oak Ridge Nuclear Lab in Tennessee. We also offered 9-week phase elective courses so students chose the science topics they wanted to study. One of my mini-courses was on Nuclear Power.
