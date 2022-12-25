Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks

UPDATE: December 26, 2022, 9:45 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson city officials said work will continue on Monday, December 26 to discover the cause of the city’s low water pressure.

They said significant amounts of water are being produced and pushed into the system, but the pressure is not increasing. This leaves them to believe that there are significant leaks in the system that haven’t been identified yet.

On Monday, the city’s water workforce will be supplemented with EPA and contractor resources.

Jacksonians are asked to report water leaks by calling 311, (601)-960-1111 or (601)-960-1875.

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A citywide boil water notice has been issued for the City of Jackson until further notice.

This notice is for all surface water connections. It does not include the well system connections.

Leaders said the system lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. The breaks are suspected to have been caused by the cold weather.

Crews are working to identify the breaks in order to repair them.

Some areas may be experiencing very low water pressure. Officials said crews will continue to work to maximize production at the plants to restore pressure as soon as possible.

Even if your pressure is restored, the boil water notice remains in effect until further notice. Neighbors can call 311 should they observe a significant water leak in their neighborhood.

Citizens are asked to turn off running faucets Sunday afternoon while the temperatures are above freezing.

