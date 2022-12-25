Read full article on original website
Sandhills Pride moves forward after protested Moore County drag show
The organization Sandhills Pride will soon host some of its first support meetings since protests at a drag show in Southern Pines. The show earlier this month attracted protesters who argued it was harmfully sexual in nature. It had just started when someone shot up two electric substations in Moore County, knocking out power to most of the area.
WRAL
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
New Anti-Semitic sign seen in Moore County Christmas Day, 1 week after first sign spotted
The sign said "A TOUCH OF DEATH" and "1488" written on it. The sign also showed images of swastikas.
Deadly head-on collision in Hoke County leaves 2 dead
A deadly crash left two people dead in Hoke County Friday afternoon. Friday around 4 p.m. two cars crashed in a head-on collision two miles west of Raeford. One car crossed the center line and crashed into the other car. The two passengers inside the vehicle that caused the crash...
cbs17
Possible HAZMAT investigation at Carthage Town Hall finds nothing
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities didn’t find any hazardous material during an investigation Tuesday in Carthage. The Fayetteville Fire Department’s Regional Response Team was called around 5 p.m. to investigate the possible hazard at the Carthage Town Hall on U.S. 501, N.C. Emergency Management spokesman Brian Haines told CBS 17 on Tuesday night.
Scotland County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating its deputies, asking for money
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers impersonating its deputies and asking for money. Victims from South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Florida have called the sheriff’s office to report receiving a phone call from the sheriff’s office phone number stating that they were under investigation, […]
Driver arrested after Clinton police chase ends with fiery crash into Fort Bragg gate
A police chase that started at a park in Clinton ended in a fiery crash at Fort Bragg.
cbs17
Cumberland County felon gets 7+ years for using gun in McDonald’s 2020 assault
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County felon was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for possessing a firearm. Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, illegally had a gun that was previously used in a violent assault, U.S. Attorney Mike Easley said in a news release. On...
cbs17
Youngest child injured in deadly Cumberland County house fire released from hospital
LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The youngest of the children injured in a Dec. 21 fatal house fire has been released from the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill, according to the organizer of a GoFundMe to help the family. “Baby Emma got to leave UNC today and go home...
Livingstone player dead in Cumberland County wreck
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
Missing 43-year-old man found, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says
Editor’s Note: Because the man has been found, all identifying information and photos have been removed. This story has been corrected to change the man’s age to 43 ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A missing 43-year-old Maxton man has been found, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkin’s office. No additional information was immediately available.
cbs17
‘Armed, dangerous’ suspect wanted in Cumberland Co. murder
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man initially wanted for questioning in a murder investigation has been named a suspect by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office continues to ask the public for information to locate him. On Friday, Dec. 23, just before 10 p.m., deputies...
cbs17
Man found dead after crews put out Sanford house fire
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 center in Harnett County received the call at 9:44 a.m. reporting the fire in the 100 block of Andrea Court in Sanford, about 16 miles southeast of Sanford city limits.
cbs17
Fayetteville officials to announce new police chief Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials are ready to say who they are hiring as their new police chief. City Manager Doug Hewett said Tuesday that he will announce his new hire at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the council chambers at City Hall. He said earlier this month he...
cbs17
Driver killed after striking vehicle driven by off-duty deputy in Cumberland County, troopers say
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision that closed a portion of U.S. 13 in both directions in Cumberland County around 7 p.m. on Monday evening. The Highway Patrol said initial indications are that the “at fault” driver was heading west on U.S....
Police: Woman seriously injured at North Carolina hotel; man taken into custody
The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. at 3531 Wake Forest Road, which is the location of an Extended Stay America.
Six-figure scam attempt: Raleigh man's land nearly sold online by impersonator
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man said his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. Preventing disaster has taken a lot of work. There's a...
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed for hours after crash
Traffic was detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh for about three hours on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Raleigh...
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed near Umstead Park entrance
Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Authorities expect delays and...
What will you remember about 2022? Mass shooting, life-saving traveler, cost of gas and homeownership among 2022's most viewed
The top stories of 2022 are a reflection of the ups and downs in North Carolina over the past 12 months. From one of the worst mass shootings in NC history to a Cary man saving a woman's life on a Frontier Airlines flight, 2022 has been a year in the news that will remain in people's minds for a very long time.
