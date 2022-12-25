Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Repairs start on waste facility that caught fire, partially closing South Norfolk Jordan Bridge
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fire at a nearby waste facility shut down the Portsmouth side of the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge nearly two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the work began to repair the damage and reopen the widely traveled roadway. A Wheelabrator waste facility spokesperson said the road to...
Tolls at Downtown, Midtown Tunnels to increase this weekend
Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 27-cents more during peak hours with the toll increasing to $2.77 for a 2-axle vehicle. Peak hours are from 5:30 am to 9 am and 2:30 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach daycare could close for months after pipe burst, flooding building over holiday weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The winter weather froze a Virginia Beach daycare’s pipes and income. A pipe burst at Brilliant Beginnings Learning Center in the Green Run neighborhood, forcing the daycare to be closed for repairs. It could be three months before re-opening. District Manager Latese Hamilton said...
Virginia Beach infrastructure, community projects getting a big financial boost
Nearly $15.5 million in ceremonial checks was presented to Virginia Beach city leaders Wednesday. The money will be used to help fund several projects throughout the city.
WAVY News 10
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact...
VBSPCA seeking blankets, towels after pipes burst
The VBSPCA Shelter and Clinic will be closed on Tuesday due to facility maintenance after having issues with their pipes.
Thousands expected at 'Last Night on the Town' on New Year's Eve
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s almost time to ring in the new year!. There are so many ways to celebrate here in Hampton Roads. One staple is Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach. 13News Now is a proud sponsor and our very own Sarah Hammond is hosting.
13newsnow.com
Flooding reported at Norfolk military housing complex after freezing temperatures
Many people around our area said the freezing temperatures caused their pipes to burst. Residents at a Norfolk military housing complex also ran into issues.
WAVY News 10
HRT announces service changes for January
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit has announced service changes to begin Jan. 15. Route 6 South Norfolk – Will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated. Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard – Will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe....
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?
If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
Newport News City Hall closed until next week
Newport News City Hall closed until next week due to necessary repairs on the building's HVAC system
Volunteers continue to search for missing persons despite the holidays
The families of people reported missing are having an especially difficult holiday season with a loved one missing from the dinner table, but one nonprofit isn't giving up hope.
WAVY News 10
Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s Last Night on the Town event will help ring in the new year Saturday evening in Town Center. Lupe Fiasco will headline the free, family-friendly event, which will also feature special guests Empire Strikes Brass and Monotronic. This is the ninth...
Portsmouth man killed in crash on I-64 East in Chesapeake after tractor-trailer fishtails, overturns
Virginia State Police are investigating after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash after a tractor-trailer ended up off the road, and overturned into a ditch in the median.
Deadly tractor-trailer in Chesapeake on I-64 causes lane closures
A tractor-trailer crashed in Chesapeake on Interstate 64, eastbound, according to Virginia State Police
The dangers and punishments of drunk driving
NORFOLK, Va. — The countdown to 2023 is on and if you’re planning on celebrating with some champagne, make a plan to get home safely. There are so many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve around Hampton Roads. From Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach to Big Ugly Brewing's 80’s party in Chesapeake.
Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary in Norfolk
According to police, officers received reports on Dec. 25 around 9 a.m. of to men entering the Exclusive Clothing store on 2807 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
WAVY News 10
Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police: Hampton homicide victim’s husband now listed …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY...
Big Ugly Brewing to host New Year's Eve party in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — While we're getting ready to ring in 2023, you can choose to spend the night partying in a past decade at Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake. Their New Year's Eve party will be a "Back to the 80s" theme, so make sure you wear your best neon leggings and poof up your hair.
NBC12
Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people all over the country and in Virginia were hoping to reign in the new year half-billion dollars richer after Tuesday’s Mega Million Jackpot drawing. After no one successfully matched all six numbers during the Friday drawing before Christmas Eve, the jackpot swelled...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0