Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

HRT announces service changes for January

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit has announced service changes to begin Jan. 15. Route 6 South Norfolk – Will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated. Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard – Will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe....
NORFOLK, VA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?

If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s Last Night on the Town event will help ring in the new year Saturday evening in Town Center. Lupe Fiasco will headline the free, family-friendly event, which will also feature special guests Empire Strikes Brass and Monotronic. This is the ninth...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

The dangers and punishments of drunk driving

NORFOLK, Va. — The countdown to 2023 is on and if you’re planning on celebrating with some champagne, make a plan to get home safely. There are so many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve around Hampton Roads. From Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach to Big Ugly Brewing's 80’s party in Chesapeake.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect

Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports.
HAMPTON, VA
NBC12

Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people all over the country and in Virginia were hoping to reign in the new year half-billion dollars richer after Tuesday’s Mega Million Jackpot drawing. After no one successfully matched all six numbers during the Friday drawing before Christmas Eve, the jackpot swelled...
VIRGINIA STATE
