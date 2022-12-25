Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Wabaunsee County child solicitation case may set trial dates at January hearing
Arraignment is coming next month in a Wabaunsee County case allegedly involving a North Carolina man traveling to Lake Wabaunsee to meet with an underage person for illegal purposes. Derrick Mayfield allegedly flew from North Carolina to meet with a Wabaunsee County resident between ages 14-16 on Halloween after allegedly...
KVOE
Lyon County deputies, other law enforcement agencies involved in Taking Down DUI enforcement effort
Local authorities are involved in a now-traditional end-of-year enforcement effort. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is among a host of law enforcement agencies statewide involved in Taking Down DUI. Sheriff Jeff Cope says deputies began overtime shifts Tuesday. Focal points change slightly with each enforcement effort, but the ultimate goal is keeping everybody safe.
KVOE
Emporia Police still investigating fatal hit-and-run, injury standoff situations from earlier in December
Investigations continue into a pair of incidents in Emporia from earlier this month. Emporia Police continues its work in solving a fatal hit-and-run incident from Dec. 15. Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez, age 50, was hit by a vehicle at Sixth and Constitution and died later that night. The suspect, Angel Manuel Alvarado, came forward several days later and began cooperating with authorities after allegedly loading Laffita-Ramirez in his vehicle, driving to a house two blocks away and fleeing the scene. Formal charges have not been announced in this case, and any decision apparently hinges on test results — which could be weeks or months away.
KVOE
Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity
Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
KVOE
At least one local department deletes TikTok account following executive order from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly; City and County governments to continue monitoring situation
The impact of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s recent banning of social media platform TikTok on state-owned devices has been felt by one local agency. Meanwhile, local government is continuing to monitor and discuss the situation at this time. Governor Kelly signed executive order 20-10 into law Wednesday which bans...
KVOE
Emporia Police fills long-vacant Animal Control officer position
Emporia Police has a new Animal Control officer. Police Capt. Ray Mattas has announced Chaney Besack is filling the long-vacant role for the department. Besack, who grew up on a farm near Emporia, is a graduate from Allen Community College and is completing a general studies bachelor’s degree at Pittsburg State University. She also volunteers at Lazy K’s Horsey Services rescue operation near Americus.
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
KVOE
Newman Regional Health remains under nursing turnover benchmark for first time in five years
Newman Regional Health has increased its nursing recruitment placing it under the average turnover benchmark for the first time in five years. During the Newman Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday afternoon, Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple reported the hospital hired a total of 32 new nurses over the course of 2022, well above the 2021 total of 18. Pimple praised nursing leadership for the accomplishment.
KVOE
CareArc board to discuss new grants, accounting ‘engagement proposal’
The CareArc Board of Directors has its monthly meeting Tuesday. Board members will discuss new grants and a new “engagement proposal” from Forvis, an accounting and advisory service business. Separately, board members will discuss the 2023 joint legislative statement, the training plan for the upcoming year and the 2023 Continuous Quality Improvement work plan. Monthly finance, medical health, behavioral health and dental reports are also planned along with quality improvement dashboards and trends.
KVOE
City of Emporia to update Rural Street traffic light beginning Tuesday
The City of Emporia will be upgrading the Rural Street traffic light this week. Updates are planned to begin Tuesday with new wiring and an upgraded camera system to be installed. Portable stop signs will be put up to help direct traffic during the upgrades. Traffic on 6th Ave. will...
KVOE
HETLINGER: Facility to remain closed to participants Wednesday after broken water pipe floods building
Cleanup continues at Hetlinger Developmental Services after a water line failed recently. Staff noticed the failure as soon as they arrived to work Tuesday becaue there was standing water in the front lobby. Director Jill Burton tells KVOE News up to an inch of the standing water was noted basically everywhere on the first floor.
KVOE
WEATHER: Driving conditions remain treacherous despite sunshine and treatment Monday
An abundance of sunlight and treatment by county and city crews has done little to help improve local driving conditions. Conditions remain very slick both in and around Emporia according to Emporia Public Works Director Dean Grant and Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope. Both Grant and Cope anticipate conditions to remain as such well into Tuesday morning.
KVOE
WEATHER: Numerous area towns see trash pickup delayed to Friday
Numerous area communities had their trash service postponed due to last week’s bitter cold. Many of them learned their rescheduled pickup dates Tuesday. Residents in Hartford, Lebo, Lyndon, Melvern, Neosho Rapids, New Strawn and Waverly will have their trash picked up no later than Friday. Service originally set for...
KVOE
WEATHER: Road conditions see drastic improvement following abundance of sunshine, treatment and temperatures well above freezing
Roadways have drastically improved since a wintry mix of ice and sleet turned local streets and highways into the equivalent of an ice rink Sunday night and Monday morning. Temperatures in the 40s, county and city treatment efforts and an uninterrupted stream of direct sunlight has all but removed the thin sheet of ice from local roads. Some slick spots do remain in certain areas, however, slick conditions are mainly isolated to side streets and residential collectors in Emporia.
KVOE
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *First Christian Church food pantry closed Monday. Federal Operations. *Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve closed Monday. Businesses — Emporia. *Granada Coffee Company closing at 1 pm. If you have schedule adjustments to...
KVOE
Post-holiday trash pickup underway in Emporia
Emporia’s Solid Waste Department is in the midst of its busiest time of the year collecting post-holiday waste. For those who typically have their trash picked up Mondays, crews will collect their trash Wednesday. Solid Waste Supervisor Keith Senn asks that residents place all garbage in a trash can or poly cart before placing it on the curb.
KVOE
WEATHER: Bitter cold snap could have been worse for livestock, ranchers
Area ranchers are breathing a sigh of relief after battling last week’s numbing cold. Reading rancher Scott Briggs says several things worked in favor of livestock producers last week, including the event’s relatively short duration and about a week’s worth of advance notice. Briggs also says a...
KVOE
Supply chain issues still delaying Marshalls open
Marshalls is still coming soon to northwest Emporia, but that “soon” is now taking place at some point next year. Marshalls is among the second wave of new retail at the Emporia Pavilions development, but its opening has lagged those of Ross Dress for Less and Shoe Dept Encore — both of which opened before the traditional holiday shopping period. Developer Spencer Thomson says the Marshalls opening has been beset by supply chain issues, including certain kinds of doors, so an official opening date is still pending.
KVOE
WEATHER: Travel conditions improving areawide
Travel conditions aren’t completely back to normal after a thin glaze of wintry precipitation Christmas Night, but conditions improved a lot Monday and should continue improving Tuesday. Emporia’s major city streets had a lot of improvement through the day as temperatures climbed to the low 20s with abundant sunshine....
KVOE
Registration underway for 2023 Flint Hills Gravel Ride with new run distance upcoming
There are still more than four months to go before the 2023 Flint Hills Gravel Ride launches from Americus, however, riders and runners can now sign up for the event. Registration opened back in mid-November and numbers are currently on par with where they were a year ago with 350 individuals signed up as of Monday. Organizer Bobby Thompson says the majority of registrations are from riders, however, they will once again be offering a series of runs with this year’s event.
Comments / 0