Investigations continue into a pair of incidents in Emporia from earlier this month. Emporia Police continues its work in solving a fatal hit-and-run incident from Dec. 15. Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez, age 50, was hit by a vehicle at Sixth and Constitution and died later that night. The suspect, Angel Manuel Alvarado, came forward several days later and began cooperating with authorities after allegedly loading Laffita-Ramirez in his vehicle, driving to a house two blocks away and fleeing the scene. Formal charges have not been announced in this case, and any decision apparently hinges on test results — which could be weeks or months away.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO